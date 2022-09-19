Read full article on original website
Related
Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison
A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction
After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison
Now that Adnan Syed has been freed from prison after 20 years behind bars, people who know about his case have questions. He was accused of killing his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. Ever since he was first sentenced years ago, he has always maintained his innocence.
Parole denied: Virginia board keeps DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo locked up
One of the men who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area for weeks in 2002 won't be getting out of prison anytime soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
US judge tosses murder conviction of man featured on 'Serial' podcast
A US judge on Monday threw out the conviction of a man who has served over 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder -- a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast "Serial." Syed's case earned worldwide attention when it was taken up by "Serial," a weekly podcast that saw a US journalist revisit his conviction and cast doubt on his guilt.
Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free
BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed could be released from prison tomorrow.A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.The court could decide to throw out his conviction.If the court does agree with the request to grant Syed a new trial, then he will have a new arraignment or new plea after spending two decades serving a life sentence for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.Syed was made famous by a podcast called Serial."In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to...
Judge asks Trump lawyers to back up claims on seized documents
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge reviewing records seized from Donald Trump's Florida home asked the former president's lawyers on Thursday to provide any evidence casting doubt on the integrity of the documents, which Trump has made unsubstantiated claims were planted by FBI agents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adnan Syed: Serial podcast reveals notes about another potential suspect led to conviction being tossed
The discovery of two handwritten notes about another potential suspect ultimately led to Adnan Syed’s conviction being tossed, according to a newly released Serial episode.The “messy” notes, which were found deep within boxes of files on the case earlier this year, revealed that two different people had placed two separate phone calls alerting prosecutors to the unnamed suspect prior to Syed’s 2000 conviction. Despite the tipoffs, the notes were not shared with Syed’s legal team and instead sat gathering dust in boxes inside the state attorney’s office for the past 23 years – all the while Syed was holed...
CNBC
Trump urges appeals court to reject DOJ bid to review classified Mar-a-Lago documents
Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court to reject the Justice Department's request to resume its review of documents marked classified that were seized from the former president's home Mar-a-Lago in an FBI raid. The documents were taken as part of a DOJ criminal investigation. The court filing...
Collider
'The Case Against Adnan Syed' Gets Follow-Up After Overturned Conviction
Following the recent news that Adnan Syed's murder conviction was overturned, HBO has announced that it is producing a follow-up episode of their documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. The new follow-up special will be directed by Amy Berg. The episode will also feature exclusive access to Syed himself following his recent return to freedom. No release date has yet been set for the episode.
CNBC
Trump has failed to show he declassified docs seized from Mar-a-Lago, DOJ tells appeals court
The DOJ told a federal appeals court that Donald Trump has repeatedly failed to show that he declassified government records taken from his Florida home. The department is seeking to resume its review of records marked classified that were seized from Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago in an FBI raid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
True crime makes us believe we are certain about people like Adnan Syed. We should be ashamed
I know for certain whether Adnan Syed was guilty. Syed, who has just had his conviction overturned after serving almost 23 years for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, once said that only he and her murderer could be 100% certain whether Syed was innocent – but nope, sorry, I know. I’ve listened to Serial – the 2014 podcast that popularised Syed’s case – twice. I’ve spent countless hours on Reddit forums dedicated to everything the podcast missed. I’ve spotted telling remarks made in telling tones. I have read the doodled diary extracts of a strangled teenage girl. I know whether Syed is a murderer. Get rid of judges, juries and executioners: replace them with me.
CNBC
Appeals court lifts hold that prevented Justice Department from using classified documents in Mar-a-Lago probe
A federal appeals court on Wednesday said the Justice Department can resume using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in its criminal investigation. The Justice Department had appealed a ruling this month by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, that temporarily barred it from...
CNBC
New York Attorney General Letitia James says Trump committed crimes, asks federal prosecutors and IRS to investigate
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes by former President Donald Trump and others, including bank fraud and lying to financial institutions. James said her office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the IRS. The revelation...
Comments / 0