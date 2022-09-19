ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Flight attendants union blasts Spirit Airlines' pay proposal as insulting, says workers would make 'far below' JetBlue

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFhnZ_0i1qLZtj00

  • Spirit Airlines' flight attendants union is currently in contract negotiations.
  • The union called management's latest pay proposal insulting.
  • In April, Spirit flight attendants around the US picketed after the airline canceled flights.

A union representing Spirit flight attendants blasted the airline's latest pay proposal as "Spirit weak" as discussions around a potential new contract continue.

After months of negotiations, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union leadership at Spirit Airlines received management's final pay proposal a few weeks ago at a meeting in Fort Lauderdale. AWA-CWA represents flight attendants in the US from different airlines, including Spirit.

"These rates (mostly) come in just pennies above what our colleagues at Frontier are earning and still far below those of our possible future coworkers at JetBlue," the AFA negotiations committee for Spirit said in a negotiations update letter that was sent on Saturday.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment ahead of publication.

The negotiations committee added that a lot of the proposed wage increases go toward new flight attendants who are in their first six months working at the company.

"Just to be clear, no one who is currently working as a Spirit Flight Attendant will ever see these '1st Six Mos.' rates…" the committee said, adding that by the time the collective bargaining agreement is done, everyone currently in the bargaining process will have passed the six months of employment mark.

While entry-level flight attendants would get around a 21% raise , flight attendants who have spent a few years at Spirit would only see a 5% increase , according to a chart on the negotiations update letter.

The committee said in case flight attendants aren't "insulted enough by the Spirit Weak compensation offer," another part of the the company's proposal is getting rid of schedule integrity, which means airlines would be able to assign a flight attendant to fly anywhere anytime up to 36 times a year like a reserve flight attendant.

It also added that management wants to increase the benefits threshold to 720 block hours, up from 432 block hours. Block time is measured from when the aircraft closes its door to leave the gate, to the time it arrives at the gate of its destination. How much a flight attendant is paid is based on this time.

In the last contact with its pilots, the committee wrote that Spirit gave pilots a 44% wage increase in exchange for schedule integrity. Meanwhile, flight attendants are only being offered an average raise of 7%, according to hte letter, which the committee pointed out doesn't meet the current cost-of-living increases.

Spirit Airlines flight attendants in Orlando, Dallas, and Las Vegas picketed in April after the airline cancelled over 30% of its flights because of weather, which left flight attendants stranded. A statement from the AFA about the pickets said Spirit flight attendants "will not be silent and standby while Spirit Airlines continues to violate their employee contracts, leaving them on duty for 20+ hours after flight cancellations and on hold with the company for hours."

The flight attendants union and Spirit Airlines management will be back in negotiations on September 27.

"Spirit Flight Attendants have been through it over the last several years," Spirit AFA president Jason Kachenmeister told Insider in a statement. "We're expecting more. We expect Spirit management to return to the table next week, following their employee appreciation week, and be prepared to put real money behind their 'appreciation.'"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Jetblue#Blasts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Spirit Airlines#Awa Cwa#Afa
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

622K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy