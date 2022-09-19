Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
u.today
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?
Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
dailyhodl.com
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster
Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
NEWSBTC
Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $72M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $72,234,820 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x373fc778091414eac7de63a996b1daf34d6e1aa1. $72 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xca9f1f44b25fec3c573bfc5a69583021592ee126. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
nftevening.com
Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames
Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
coingeek.com
Ethereum’s Merge is another epic fail
Ethereum blockchain users and promoters were ecstatic last week as the long-delayed ‘Merge’ finally happened. For those who don’t know, the Merge transitioned Ethereum from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake one. The Ethereum community has been promoting this as some sort of revolutionary change for years.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
cryptoglobe.com
MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge
Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of...
India's largest crypto exchange follows Binance on stablecoins
India's largest crypto exchange is following Binance out of some dollar-pegged stablecoins, further tilting the tables toward the BUSD token. Driving the news: The exchange, WazirX, on Monday said it already stopped taking new deposits denominated in USDC, USDP, and TUSD — the dollar-pegged stablecoins from Circle, Paxos, and True. And any existing deposits would soon be auto-converted to Binance's namesake stablecoin.
u.today
SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,383 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $26,447,772 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3DfGpRJV46hCFz6MGaMmUuACuQA9gxA4eH. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CoinDesk
Kraken’s Jesse Powell to Step Down as CEO of Crypto Exchange
Jesse Powell, co-founder of crypto exchange Kraken, is planning to step down as CEO, Kraken confirmed with CoinDesk. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the news. Kraken’s current chief operating officer, Dave Ripley, will take over as CEO once someone is hired to fill Ripley's position. According to...
NEWSBTC
Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars
In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
