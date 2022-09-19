Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Harris will hire GM to give Tigers winning front office
Now that Harris has climbed to the top of the front office ladder, he knows the importance of the rungs below him. He’ll be hiring a lieutenant in Detroit.
Jon Heyman predicts Ken Williams, Rick Hahn remain in same positions while Tony La Russa transitions into a new role with White Sox
As the White Sox’s disastrous season winds down, the focus will soon turn to what changes they’ll make this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports expects the biggest change to come in the dugout.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Tony La Russa hasn't been medically cleared yet, isn't expected to be at ballpark as White Sox host Guardians in pivotal series
White Sox manager Tony La Russa still hasn’t been cleared by doctors to return to the dugout, and he isn’t expected to be at Guaranteed Rate Field as Chicago hosts Cleveland in a pivotal three-game series this week, acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
Aaron Judge Home Run Prop Bet: How Yanks Fans Can Win Big When Judge Hits 61st Home Run
Aaron Judge is on the verge of history, just one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 blasts. As Judge looks to etch his name in the history books, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $1,000 free bet to join the epic chase. $1,000 Free Bet at...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly
Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Tigers hire Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations
The Tigers’ search for a new front office leader has reached its conclusion, as they’re set to hire Giants general manager Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan (Twitter link). Tigers owner Chris Ilitch fired Al Avila from his post as general manager back on Aug. 10.
Is Ron Rivera fostering an accountability crisis in Commanders locker room?
From day 1 of the Ron Rivera “coach-centric” era in Washington, there has been consistent emphasis put on the improvement of the culture. In all aspects of the football operation, Rivera’s stamp has been put on the Commanders. There’s no corner of the scouting, coaching, roster building, medical and training approach, or football operations that isn’t under his purview and, supposedly, influenced by his mentality. And to his credit, he’s brought a certain degree of respectability to an organization all-too-accurately panned as a disgraceful dumpster fire over the last three decades.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals turn to outfield platoon amid offensive struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling and have resorted to platooning all three outfielders. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a funk. Every player seems to be in a cold spell, and the outfielders might be hit the hardest. Manager Oliver Marmol announced that going forward, the entire outfield will be a platoon: Against right-handers, the outfield will comprise Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson. Against lefties, it will be Juan Yepez, Dylan Carlson and possibly Brendan Donovan.
