Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO