Mayor Harris suggests steps for correcting clerk’s office backlog, long lines in letter to Wanda Halbert

Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the race for Memphis mayor. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Shelby County tax sales disproportionately affect poor, Black owners during pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Action News 5 Investigators are revealing a pandemic problem -- one that cost many Mid-Southerners their homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government stopped evictions and foreclosures allowing millions of Americans to stay in their homes despite falling behind on payments. That was not...
MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support. MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic. John Fox is one...
Homeowners left Homeless: Shelby County owns more tax sale properties than any investor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Archie Robinson nearly lost his home when it was sold to an investor in a tax sale, but research by The Investigators show most properties sold in Shelby County tax sales aren’t purchased by investors, but by the county itself. When Robinson moved into the...
201 Poplar inmate mistreatment concern
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
Employee shot in Collierville mass shooting files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Kroger
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger employee who was shot last September when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery chain’s Collierville location has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the company alleging that gross negligence allowed the deadly mass shooting. Mariko Jenkins is suing Kroger Co. and...
MSCS chairman considers running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis. Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m. If elected, she...
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police...
Rape victim sues City of Memphis claiming negligence in 2021 case allowed Eliza Fletcher’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim who says she was raped by Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer 11 months ago filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Memphis for failing to investigate the 2021 case and subsequently failing to prevent Fletcher’s death. The victim, Alicia Franklin, agreed...
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Victim of alleged rapist, killer breaks silence on assault, lawsuit against City of Memphis
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WMC) - The woman suing the City of Memphis, arguing her rape was not properly investigated, spoke out about the lawsuit and the day of her assault. The man indicted for the rape of Alicia Franklin is the same man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
Memphis mayor and MSCS district debate truancy numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After talking tough about truancy in his Sept. 2 weekly newsletter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland recently met with Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Interim Superintendent Toni Williams to discuss how to tackle students skipping school. “Special thanks to Mayor Memphis,” she tweeted, “for accepting my invitation to...
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
Report examines economic burden of mental health inequities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare. The report found nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period. Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health...
