Shelby County, TN

Mayor Harris suggests steps for correcting clerk’s office backlog, long lines in letter to Wanda Halbert

By Lydian Kennin
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Homeowners Left Homeless: Shelby County tax sales disproportionately affect poor, Black owners during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Action News 5 Investigators are revealing a pandemic problem -- one that cost many Mid-Southerners their homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government stopped evictions and foreclosures allowing millions of Americans to stay in their homes despite falling behind on payments. That was not...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support. MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic. John Fox is one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

201 Poplar inmate mistreatment concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS chairman considers running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school board commissioner of Memphis Shelby County Schools is considering running for mayor of Memphis. Michelle McKissack will announce the formation of an exploratory committee to win next year’s race on Sept. 20 at 1 North Front Street at 2 p.m. If elected, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor and MSCS district debate truancy numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After talking tough about truancy in his Sept. 2 weekly newsletter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland recently met with Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Interim Superintendent Toni Williams to discuss how to tackle students skipping school. “Special thanks to Mayor Memphis,” she tweeted, “for accepting my invitation to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Report examines economic burden of mental health inequities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare. The report found nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period. Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health...
MEMPHIS, TN

