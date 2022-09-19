Read full article on original website
Related
Johnston schools celebrate success
SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on Sept. 14 celebrated the district’s performance on this past school year’s state-mandated tests. Johnston had 38 schools earn an A, B or C on their state report card, and 30 schools ranked in the top 20% statewide in academic growth. The county’s goal is for all schools to earn a C […] The post Johnston schools celebrate success first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
School board forum reveals candidates’ similarities and a few differences on issues
Eight candidates running for the Eden Prairie School Board shared their positions on several topics, including student equity, mental health, treatment of culture and gender, and the upcoming referendum at a Sept. 14 forum. The event was held in the Eden Prairie City Council chambers and was hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV) [...]
Comments / 0