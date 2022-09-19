ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

One Year Later: Idaho Governor Brad Little, Others Continue to Call on President Biden to Address Border Crisis

BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little and half of the nation's governors continue to urge President Joe Biden to work to find solutions for the crisis at the southern border. 365 days ago, Little and 25 other governors issued a letter requesting to meet with the President within 15 days to discuss the crisis. The governors are still waiting for a response.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
PLANetizen

D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan

The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump

Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

New technology could help fight wildfires in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new way to fight wildfires might be available to first responders soon. In a release from T-Mobile, they have outlined a new technology they are developing in partnership with Pano Ai and Portland General Electric to deploy 5G connected cameras to aid in early detection.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

California legalizes human composting

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KCBS) - In California, an alternative method to burial or cremation referred to as human composting was recently signed into law. “It’s entirely natural. So, the microbes that are in our body will go to work,” Carolyn Maezes, the co-founder and COO of Earth Funeral. “And they will start to break down our body at a molecular level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Taiwan Flour Millers#Tfma#Idaho Wheat Commission
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election

Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
IDAHO STATE
nwpb.org

Updated COVID-19 Boosters Reach Idaho Just In Time For Fall

Idaho residents getting COVID-19 booster shots will now receive an updated vaccine to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The boosters are available to anyone 12 years old or older who has received their primary two doses of either MRNA COVID-19 vaccine and are at least two months past their last primary or booster shot.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
eastidahonews.com

A lifelong advocate for nuclear’s power

IDAHO FALLS – Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory, Kanter feels very much at home, and fortunate.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Is Craters Of The Moon Really The Biggest Tourist Trap In Idaho

This is bound to upset someone. There are claims floating around the interwebs that Craters of the Moon is actually really boring and not worth a tourist visit. I know, crazy right? Or is it? Craters really isn't what anyone visiting for the first time expects and if you don't know what to look for or what to do there - it really is just a bunch of boring rocks.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy