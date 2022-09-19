Read full article on original website
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.
One Year Later: Idaho Governor Brad Little, Others Continue to Call on President Biden to Address Border Crisis
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little and half of the nation's governors continue to urge President Joe Biden to work to find solutions for the crisis at the southern border. 365 days ago, Little and 25 other governors issued a letter requesting to meet with the President within 15 days to discuss the crisis. The governors are still waiting for a response.
PLANetizen
D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan
The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
etxview.com
Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump
Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
Post Register
New technology could help fight wildfires in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new way to fight wildfires might be available to first responders soon. In a release from T-Mobile, they have outlined a new technology they are developing in partnership with Pano Ai and Portland General Electric to deploy 5G connected cameras to aid in early detection.
kmvt
California legalizes human composting
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KCBS) - In California, an alternative method to burial or cremation referred to as human composting was recently signed into law. “It’s entirely natural. So, the microbes that are in our body will go to work,” Carolyn Maezes, the co-founder and COO of Earth Funeral. “And they will start to break down our body at a molecular level.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Gov. Little again declines to participate in debate heading into election
Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said. As a result, the producers have canceled each...
nwpb.org
Updated COVID-19 Boosters Reach Idaho Just In Time For Fall
Idaho residents getting COVID-19 booster shots will now receive an updated vaccine to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The boosters are available to anyone 12 years old or older who has received their primary two doses of either MRNA COVID-19 vaccine and are at least two months past their last primary or booster shot.
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
'100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho Roads Ends With 80 Fatalities, According to Preliminary Data
BOISE - Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that 80 people were killed in traffic crashes on Idaho roads during the 2022 '100 Deadliest Days' of summer. The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho roads.
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
eastidahonews.com
A lifelong advocate for nuclear’s power
IDAHO FALLS – Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory, Kanter feels very much at home, and fortunate.
KTVB
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, has burned 130,000 acres
The Moose Fire is 51% contained. The fire area is more than double the combined area of the Boise and Garden City city limits.
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Is Craters Of The Moon Really The Biggest Tourist Trap In Idaho
This is bound to upset someone. There are claims floating around the interwebs that Craters of the Moon is actually really boring and not worth a tourist visit. I know, crazy right? Or is it? Craters really isn't what anyone visiting for the first time expects and if you don't know what to look for or what to do there - it really is just a bunch of boring rocks.
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 -- 52.5% -- resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state. The post Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
IDFG asking for public response on the potential of adding Tiger Muskie to Murtaugh Lake
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public to comment on the potential for Tiger Muskie to be stocked in Murtaugh Lake. The comment period lasts until Sept. 30. Recent fishery survey numbers show no game fishing opportunities in the lake and the proposal would add close to 400 fish every other year for the next 10 years.
