numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
numberfire.com
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert totals 79 yards in Dolphins Week 2 win over Ravens
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert recorded 11 carries for 51 rushing yards and caught all 3 of his targets for 28 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. What It Means:. After handling just six touches in Week 1, Mostert flipped the Dolphins...
numberfire.com
Hayden Hurst (groin) limited during Cincinnati's Wednesday practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. With Drew Sample logging a DNP, Hurst could be in line for a full-time role against a New York Jets' pass defense rated 27th per numberFire's power rankings. With a 5.7 fantasy projection, Hurst is ranked as our TE16.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited during Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Kamara's limited session is a good sign after the Saints' versatile running back was unable to play in Week Two. Expect Mark Ingram and Tony Jones to share touches if Kamara is inactive against a Carolina Panthers' rush defense rated 25th per numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 3
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projection tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players in FanDuel's player pool. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's point-per thousand dollars of salary.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 9/22/22
College Football is back, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Thursday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings?
Colts’ G Danny Pinter the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Chiefs
After two subpar weeks, Pinter will need to step up his game against one of the best defensive tackles in football if the Colts hope to win Sunday.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
