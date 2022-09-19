Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
mnrepublic.com
What’s Next After the Nurses Strike?
The largest private sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history occurred this month over a three-day period from September 12 to September 14, as about 15,000 nurses went on strike across the state of Minnesota alone. Around twelve hospitals across the Twin Cities metro area were impacted and the strike was led by union officials in the state from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
hermantownmn.com
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move. Hermantown, Minn. – Natalie Peterson announced her resignation from the Hermantown City Council at the Monday, September 19, meeting. Peterson’s resignation was due to her moving outside the City of Hermantown. “The last eight years of being on the...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
boreal.org
Former Cook County I.S.D. 166 Superintendent passes away
Cook County News Herald - Photo courtesy of Mia Urick. Former I.S.D. 166 Superintendent Dr. William (Bill) Crandall passed away on September 9, 2022. Dr. Crandall was a remarkable man. He was the acting superintendent for Lake Superior School District (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) and Cook County public schools, a feat few would even attempt. He stepped away on medical leave about two years ago when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
WDIO-TV
Work to be done on multiple parking lots in Duluth, including Bayfront Festival Park
The City of Duluth Park Maintenance Division will be completing work on parking lot repairs in and around Bayfront Festival Park, and additional parks in Duluth. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 20 through Friday, September 23. Crews will be repairing and striping at multiple parking lots weather permitting, according to City officials.
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
cbs3duluth.com
Cloquet middle, high school on lock down
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
