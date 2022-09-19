Remember the last time the Tigers hired a "young" guy? That didn't turn out so well. Let's hope this turns out much, much better. Keeping my fingers crossed.
I've mixed feelings about this. I'm glad they went outside the organization and even happier that they didn't go further down the rabbit hole by hiring someone from Hinch's orbit, as his managerial job needs to be scrutinized by a fresh set of eyes. On the other hand, he seems to have gotten the position based upon who he rubbed shoulders with, there's very little to point to his impact on the Giants over three years, unless you want to take their current record under consideration. Hope it works out, but not exactly celebrating.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
What Matt Canada said to questions about his offense
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4