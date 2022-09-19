ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

If you're plagued by a flooded basement, try this

By Rachel Murphy, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOx8a_0i1qITQK00
The Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector is a reliable gadget to help protect your apartment from water damage. Reviewed / Rachel Murphy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With headlines detailing widespread flooding from Alaska to Puerto Rico , people are thinking about how they'd handle high water in their own homes, whether caused by severe weather, a rainstorm, or leaky or broken pipes.

While you can't do much about Mother Nature's forces, you can make sure that your basement or lower lever doesn't flood because of human error. Water damage can be costly, and you can give yourself one less thing to worry about by installing a smart water leak detector to keep tabs on possible leaks and moisture problems in your home.

Not sure what that is? We'll tell you.

An app-controlled water leak detector, like the Moen Flo , the best water leak detector the Reviewed experts have ever tested, means that you'll always be in the know when water leaks or excessive moisture are found in your home. If water comes into contact with the leak detector (or the 4-inch probe attached to the leak detector), you will receive push alerts on your phone.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

In our testing, we found that the Moen Flo pairs with an easy-to-use app, sends instant alerts, and has a compact design that's great for small spaces, like underneath sinks and behind toilets.

Don't want to leave it on the floor? It comes with an adhesive mount to attach to a nearby wall and probe that can be slid under large appliances like dishwashers and washing machines .

►Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Solo Stove and iRobot

Even after being submerged in water, the Moen Flo continued to send alerts, making it a dependable choice for around-the-clock water damage protection. The sensor tone is fairly loud at 80 decibels. When the alarm sounds, the front of the device flashes red to get your attention.

One of the best features of the Moen Flo is the companion app that you can download to your smartphone. It features helpful data insights, including temperature and humidity, to help with moisture control. This is also where you can see the current status of the detector and manage any alerts.

$45 at Amazon

End-of-Summer Stealsfest kicks off Sept. 18. Sign up now for our Perks and Rec newsletter to get exclusive deals for our subscribers through Sept. 22.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: If you're plagued by a flooded basement, try this

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy

An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
PETS
homedit.com

Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Associated Press

Laundry room? These days, it’s any room

Those who have an in-home clothes washer and dryer often take it for granted. But even in larger homes, we haven’t had the convenience all that long. Indoor plumbing and power made electric washers and tumble dryers possible, and by 1937 they appeared on the market. Most people plopped these appliances in rooms that already had plumbing –- usually the kitchen. Soon, the basement became the laundry zone in many homes; the machines were noisy, so better to have them some distance from living spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Flipboard
The US Sun

How do I deep-clean a bathroom? Step-by-step guide

CLEANING a bathroom can be tiresome and time consuming but every once and a while our homes need a deep-clean. Here are some of our best tips for keeping your bathroom glistening. How to clean a bathroom. Mould and mildew can easily build up in your bathroom if you don't...
HOME & GARDEN
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sewer worker revives and brings home Mequon squirrel in need; names him Little Jerry

A typical Monday morning for two sewer workers became a life-saving mission when they spotted two squirrels drenched and whimpering for help in a Mequon cul-de-sac. A weekend of heavy rainfall left the two rodents submerged in water and taking their last breaths on Sept. 12. Jared Spangenberg spotted the pair first and radioed his coworker, Chuck Seidl, for help.  ...
MEQUON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Have Mold in Your Washer? Kill It ASAP. Here's How

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine is a damp environment where mold, mildew and bacteria thrive. As a result, your "clean" clothes end up smelling worse than when you put them in the washer, which can ruin a fresh load of laundry. By giving your washer the routine cleaning it needs, you can banish that gross stuff and prevent it from coming back.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

608K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy