AAA: Holiday travelers book earlier due to high prices

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Although the summer travel season just came to an end, North Dakotans are already beginning to lock in their plans for the holidays.

According to a news release, when AAA fielded a travel survey in the summer, a quarter (26%) of North Dakota travelers had plans to take a trip during the holidays.

Of that 26%, nearly two in five (38%) said they would book earlier than in years past, due to higher travel prices.

According to the survey, the majority (61%) of Thanksgiving travelers will finalize plans by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the majority (61%) of Christmas travelers will finalize plans by the end of October.

When Thanksgiving travel plans would be finalized:

  • 39% before September
  • 22% September
  • 16% October
  • 12% November
  • 11% unsure

When Christmas travel plans would be finalized:

  • 12% before September
  • 28% September
  • 21% October
  • 11% November
  • 17% December
  • 11% Unsure

“Travelers expecting to fly this Thanksgiving should start locking in those plans now,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Airline staffing shortages have resulted in fewer flights and higher prices. As we get closer to the holidays, airfares are likely to get even more expensive as flights fill up. Our best advice is simple. Book early. This will increase the odds of finding the flight you want at a competitive price.”

Why 34% of North Dakota Travelers will Avoid Air Travel

Two-thirds (66%) of travelers plan to take at least one flight during the holiday season.

Of those not planning a flight, 36% say it’s because their destination is close enough that a flight is not required.

However, the largest share (54%) say they don’t plan to fly because they’re concerned their flights will be canceled or delayed.

Meanwhile, 32% blame the higher cost of airfares.

AAA’s Advice for Booking a Flight

  • Book early for the best combination of availability and price.
  • Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning. Afternoon and evening flights are more susceptible to delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Having connecting flights multiplies the risk of something going wrong.
  • Consider traveling a day or two earlier than planned . Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time.
  • If your flight has connections, build in a couple of hours between flights. This way, if your first flight is delayed, you are less likely to miss your second one.

“With all the unpredictability with air travel, we are seeing more and more passengers opt for travel insurance,” Haas said. “Travel insurance is such a valuable resource for air travelers because it provides financial benefits for lost or delayed luggage, flight cancellations, even flight delays of as little as three hours.”

According to AAA’s survey, 48% of North Dakotans are more likely to purchase travel insurance now than before the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

KX News

Sunflowers are almost ready to be harvested

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sunflower seeding started out late this year due to the wet spring in North Dakota. However, with the hot and dry conditions over the last couple of months, the crop has caught up. The peak bloom of sunflowers can vary based on the amount of heat absorbed that season. So this […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

KX News

KX News

Honor Flight organization hosting a fundraiser

The Western North Dakota Honor Flight is planning to take off and land in Washington D.C. once again, but this time with a larger capacity. The inaugural flight took off in April carrying more than 90 veterans to the nation’s capital. Now organizers say there is a greater mission to be filled, to carry more […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KX News

Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they called the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

EXPLAINER: How Minnesota food scheme exploited pandemic to net $250M

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

2023 ND Teacher of the Year shares her journey

North Dakota 2022 Teacher of the Year Bret Docker is passing the title to the new teacher of the year for 2023. Ivona Todorovic received recognition and was applauded the moment her name was announced. “You hear all of these wonderful teachers who are the four finalists and I get to be the one selected. […]
EDUCATION
KX News

9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23

NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
NEW TOWN, ND
