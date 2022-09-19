Shop the Walmart Baby Days event for up to 20% off strollers, diaper bags and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Walmart Baby Days savings event lets you shop for everything you need for your little ones at up to 20% off.

You'll find discounts on comfortable strollers , colorful playsets and more, all top-rated and designed for your baby's enjoyment.

Whether you've got a bundle of joy on the way or want to give a gift to the newest little member of your family, shopping for a baby takes a lot of care. You have to find items that are fun, friendly and safe for the youngest ones in your life. There are plenty of top-rated and baby-friendly items available at Walmart and for a limited time, you can get them for a neat price cut.

Walmart Baby Days savings event

Through Friday, September 30 , the Walmart Baby Days savings event features discounts on car seats , strollers , toys and more. Many of the items on sale have high customer ratings, so you can have peace of mind knowing that what you're shopping for is well-tested and safe for babies. Even better, you can find certain items available for less than $10 .

A great place to start is with the Owlet Cam portable baby monitor . Typically listed for $149.99, you can get this smart camera with HD video capability for $119 thanks to a price cut of $30.99. The model on sale is a more advanced version of the standard Owlet Cam , which is one of the best video baby monitors we've ever tested for its good 1080p video quality, wide-angle camera, temperature sensor and two-way audio. Viewing the footage via Wi-Fi connection to your smartphone, you can also see the humidity and room temperature of where your baby is sleeping.

Keep your youngsters happy and healthy with deals on top-rated baby and parenting products available at Walmart. Check out the best markdowns on cribs, diaper bags, baby monitors and more below.

The best deals from the Walmart Baby Days event

Shop the Walmart Baby Days event

