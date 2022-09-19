ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNvT2_0i1qHxkD00
Tommy Wiita

A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Stieper.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.

A 44-year-old woman from Chisago City, was driving an SUV southbound on Highway 61 when she rear-ended a Dodge Dart driven by Stieper.

The SUV pushed the car into the northbound lanes of the highway, where it collided head-on with a Volvo XC90.

A 15-year-old passenger inside the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The driver was not injured, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the Volvo, a 30-year-old White Bear Lake woman, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated to reflect the identity of the person killed in the crash

Comments / 0

Related
winonaradio.com

SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead

(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Three people injured after two trucks crash on Hwy 61

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two trucks collided on Highway 61 near Red Wing Wednesday afternoon. According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the trucks collided at 1:02 p.m. A 2004 Ford F-450 was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2004 Chevy Silverado, which was southbound...
KARE 11

1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving three cars on Highway 61

A crash involving three vehicles in White Bear Lake Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured. Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) say a 2020 Ford Expedition rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart attempting to turn left onto Highway 61 just before 8:30 a.m. The Ford Expedition pushed the Dodge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Bear Lake#Traffic Accident#Volvo
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer. 
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
kduz.com

Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine

The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KAAL-TV

Young child dead, 4 injured in bus, pickup truck crash in Arden Hills

(KSTP) – A 23-month-old girl is dead, and 4 people are injured following a Monday morning crash in Arden Hills, northeast of Minneapolis. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the crash in Arden Hills around 8:30 a.m., and found that a school bus had struck and “badly damaged” a pickup truck from the truck’s passenger side.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car

A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Images released of man believed to have carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released several images of a man believed to have "carjacked and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint" in Arden Hills last Tuesday.Authorities say the man forced the woman to drive him to Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, where he made her take out money from an ATM. He then made her drive to nearby Matthews Park, where he fled her vehicle. The victim was not hurt. The only description the sheriff's office gave of the man is that he is "about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall."Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 651-266-9558.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested for 11th OWI in Polk County after crashing motorcycle

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 11th offense, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. 58-year-old Thomas Barthman of Osceola was arrested Sunday after troopers responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries at 7:44 p.m....
POLK COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy