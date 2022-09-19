Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

Tommy Wiita

A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Stieper.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.

A 44-year-old woman from Chisago City, was driving an SUV southbound on Highway 61 when she rear-ended a Dodge Dart driven by Stieper.

The SUV pushed the car into the northbound lanes of the highway, where it collided head-on with a Volvo XC90.

A 15-year-old passenger inside the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The driver was not injured, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the Volvo, a 30-year-old White Bear Lake woman, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated to reflect the identity of the person killed in the crash