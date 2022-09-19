ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing ER cufflinks with 'great sadness and pride' on the day of her funeral

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Charles, who is the 9th Earl Spencer, shared a snap on Twitter of official ER cufflinks and revealed plans to wear them in her memory.

He wrote: 'Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride'.

The snap showed two gold royal presentation cufflinks that would have been given to a courtier or a noteworthy person from H.M.Queen Elizabeth II, most likely his father John, who was the Queen's equerry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLWwA_0i1qHpgP00
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day she will be laid to rest today 

Many rushed to the comments to wish Charles the best on the day of Her Majesty's funeral.

One person wrote: 'I hope today goes as well as it can. A magnificent occasion. I'm watching on the BBC and am just in awe at how everyone is coming together for this.

While another said: 'They are beautiful. My prayers are with everyone who will be at Windsor today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7Z43_0i1qHpgP00
Charles, who is the 9th Earl Spencer, shared a snap on Twitter of official ER cufflinks with e plans to wear to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CeBN_0i1qHpgP00
Many rushed to the comments to wish Charles the best at the emotional funeral today at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PuKB_0i1qHpgP00
The Queen is pictured with Princess Diana's siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah Mccorquodale & Lady Jane Fellowes at the unveiling  of the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain in London's Hyde Park in 2004

Someone else said: 'Beautiful. The role she played in raising the feminine is significant, as was your sisters. They are family to you and yet, sublime enigmas to culture.

It comes after he shared a sweet tribute to The Queen by sharing a picture of his father John Spencer in a Land Rover with Her Majesty and prince Philip during a tour of Australia in 1954.

Charles shared the snap on Instagram as part of a series of tributes to the Queen, who died last week aged 96.

'The Queen and Prince Philip in Australia during their immensely popular Commonwealth tour of 1953-4,' he wrote.

'My father, who was the Queen's Equerry at the time, sits next to the driver in the front of the Land Rover.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HByws_0i1qHpgP00
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh waving from the back of their Land Rover to a group of youngsters, as they arrive at the Children's Display at Bundaberg, Australia, March 19th 1954
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWze9_0i1qHpgP00
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has paid a sweet tribute to the Queen, by sharing a picture of his father John Spencer in a Land Rover with Her Majesty and Prince Philip during a tour of Australia in 1954

The rare photo shows three of Prince William and Harry's grandparents together.

Diana's father John Spencer, who died in 1992 aged 68, worked as an equerry to King George VI and Elizabeth II, and was said to have a close relationship with both royals.

Charles also revealed the flag at the Spencer family seat Althrop will remain at half mast until after Her Majesty's funeral.

The flag was already in position to mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYdw0_0i1qHpgP00
The Spencer and Windsor families have been connected long before Charles and Diana married. A young Charles Spencer is seen meeting the Queen and Queen mother in 1978 at the Eton Boys' Tea Party

The Earl often shares pictures on his Instagram to impart historical information about the Spencer family and British monarchy.

As The Queen lies in state in London, Charles also shared a picture showing George VI in Sandringham, one of King Charles III's estates.

'After the Queen's father, George VI, died suddenly, in February 1952 - at the age of 56 - his coffin was placed in the parish church of the royal estate at Sandringham, with one of his gamekeepers - Messrs Clark, Dodd, Amos and Hook - standing at each corner,' he wrote.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
