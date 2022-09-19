Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Juvenile Charge Spike in August
Last week we reported that the number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc spiked significantly in August. 15 such charges were reported by the Manitowoc Police Department, bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. That is just shy of last year’s total count. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program,...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman bit at Manitowoc park, PD looking for dog and owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
GB Police seeking public’s assistance identifying man linked to ‘several retail thefts’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities within the Green Bay Police Department are investigating several retail thefts and are seeking the community’s assistance. Officers are looking to identify the man pictured in the photos, as he is connected to retail thefts throughout the area. Anyone with information regarding...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A tremendous benefit’, Green Bay approves use of license plate readers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council has unanimously approved the use of fixed license plate readers and two quick deploy cameras for the next three years as a strategy to reduce crime and make the community safer. Flock Group, Inc., which had the highest scoring...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Police Department Warns Citizens of a Scam Involving the Building Inspector
Residents in Plymouth are being warned of a scam involving the city’s Building Inspector. The Plymouth Police Department is reporting that they have received numerous citizen reports from people receiving calls from a number that appears to be coming from the Building Inspector’s office. This scammer will then...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay police recover guns and significant amount of ammunition
Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets. The police chief discusses their strategy after a recent arrest netted 3 illegally possessed guns. Mother of Columbine shooter encourages mental health care. Updated: 4 hours ago. "The chances that someone you love would do something like this are...
wearegreenbay.com
Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD takes 37-year-old into custody following weapons complaint
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a weapons complaint that happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on September 20 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man shooting his firearm multiple times. He was firing his gun in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
wearegreenbay.com
Florida man dies after crash in Door County, 2 others injured
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
radioplusinfo.com
9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update
The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency water repair slowing traffic in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A valve that controls water service to a property on High Avenue in Oshkosh has failed, leading to an emergency repair. Officials say that the property, 1118 High Avenue, is also part of an area that is being used as a detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is being reconstructed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
WBAY Green Bay
Man bound over for trial in deadly Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in the shooting death of a man in Green Bay. Gustavo Cantu, 40, appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The court ordered Cantu bound over for trial. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old in Winnebago County found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the missing 13-year-old boy from the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, the teenager has been located around 2:30 p.m. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this should...
NBC26
Oshkosh man in custody after weapons complaint
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh man was taken into custody after reports he was discharging a firearm multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that at 10:31 p.m. on Sept. 20, Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Officers took a 37-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Shawn Lee Flak, 35, Park Falls, possession fentanyl on 11/19/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/treatment/counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
Bite and run; Manitowoc PD seeking help locating dog owner after alleged biting incident
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a dog owner that was involved in a biting incident. According to a release, around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a victim bent down to pet a dog on the 900 Block of South 19th Street.
