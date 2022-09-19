ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 1

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Juvenile Charge Spike in August

Last week we reported that the number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc spiked significantly in August. 15 such charges were reported by the Manitowoc Police Department, bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. That is just shy of last year’s total count. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman bit at Manitowoc park, PD looking for dog and owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
MANITOWOC, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Police Uniform
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD takes 37-year-old into custody following weapons complaint

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a weapons complaint that happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on September 20 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man shooting his firearm multiple times. He was firing his gun in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Florida man dies after crash in Door County, 2 others injured

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update

The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency water repair slowing traffic in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A valve that controls water service to a property on High Avenue in Oshkosh has failed, leading to an emergency repair. Officials say that the property, 1118 High Avenue, is also part of an area that is being used as a detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is being reconstructed.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lomira police chief, officers resign

LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
LOMIRA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man bound over for trial in deadly Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in the shooting death of a man in Green Bay. Gustavo Cantu, 40, appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The court ordered Cantu bound over for trial. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old in Winnebago County found

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the missing 13-year-old boy from the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, the teenager has been located around 2:30 p.m. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this should...
NBC26

Oshkosh man in custody after weapons complaint

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh man was taken into custody after reports he was discharging a firearm multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department reports that at 10:31 p.m. on Sept. 20, Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane. Officers took a 37-year-old...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Shawn Lee Flak, 35, Park Falls, possession fentanyl on 11/19/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/treatment/counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

