ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Earth harbours 20,000,000,000,000,000 ants – and they weigh more than wild birds and mammals combined

By Mark Wong, Forrest Fellow, The University of Western Australia, Benoit Guénard, Associate professor, University of Hong Kong, Patrick Schultheiss, Temporary Principal Investigator, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, François Brassard, PhD candidate, Charles Darwin University, Runxi Wang, PhD candidate, University of Hong Kong, Sabine Nooten, Temporary Principal Investigator, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxcax_0i1qHlOj00
Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered exactly how many ants live on Earth? Possibly not, but it’s certainly a question we’ve asked ourselves.

Our research published today provides an approximate answer. We conservatively estimate our planet harbours about 20 quadrillion ants. That’s 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeroes).

We further estimate the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 million tonnes of dry carbon. This exceeds the mass of all the world’s wild birds and wild mammals combined. It’s also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans.

Eminent biologist Edward O. Wilson once said insects and other invertebrates are “the little things that run the world” – and he was right. Ants, in particular, are a crucial part of nature. Among other roles, ants aerate the soil, disperse seeds, break down organic material, create habitat for other animals and form an important part of the food chain.

Estimating ant numbers and mass provides an important baseline from which to monitor ant populations amid worrying environmental changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET5Jf_0i1qHlOj00
Many ant species are important seed dispersers. Here, two worker Meranoplus ants carry a seed back to their nest. Francois Brassard

Counting the world’s ants

There are more than 15,700 named species and subspecies of ants, and many others not yet named by science. Ants’ high degree of social organisation has enabled them to colonise nearly all ecosystems and regions around the globe.

The astounding ubiquity of ants has prompted many naturalists to contemplate their exact number on Earth. But these were basically educated guesses. Systematic, evidence-based estimates have been lacking.

Our research involved an analysis of 489 studies of ant populations conducted by fellow ant scientists from around the world. This included non-English literature, in languages such as Spanish, French, German, Russian, Mandarin and Portuguese.

The research spanned all continents and major habitats including forests, deserts, grasslands and cities. They used standardised methods for collecting and counting ants such as pitfall traps and leaf litter samples. As you can imagine, this is often tedious work.

Read more: In defence of ants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De4Kc_0i1qHlOj00
A researcher installs a pitfall trap, a standard method for collecting ants that crawl across the ground surface. Francois Brassard

From all this, we estimate there are approximately 20 quadrillion ants on Earth. This figure, though conservative, is between two and 20 times higher than previous estimates.

Th previous figures employed a “top-down” approach by assuming ants comprise about 1% of the world’s estimated insect population. In contrast, our “bottom-up” estimate is more reliable because it uses data on ants observed directly in the field and makes fewer assumptions.

Our next step was to work out how much all these ants weigh. The mass of organisms is typically measured in terms of their carbon makeup. We estimated that 20 quadrillion average-sized ants corresponds to a dry weight or “biomass” of approximately 12 million tonnes of carbon.

This is more than the combined biomass of wild birds and mammals – and about 20% of total human biomass.

Carbon makes up about half the dry weight of an ant. If the weight of other bodily elements was included, the total mass of the world’s ants would be higher still.

We also found ants are distributed unevenly on Earth’s surface. They vary sixfold between habitats and generally peak in the tropics. This underscores the importance of tropical regions in maintaining healthy ant populations.

Ants were also particularly abundant in forests, and surprisingly, in arid regions. But they become less common in human-made habitats.

Our findings come with a few caveats. For example, the sampling locations in our dataset are unevenly distributed across geographic regions. And the vast majority of samples were collected from the ground layer, meaning we have very little information about ant numbers in trees or underground . This means our findings are somewhat incomplete.

Read more: Where are all the ants? World-first ‘treasure map’ reveals hotspots for rare species

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCsNe_0i1qHlOj00
The new research found ants are distributed unevenly on Earth’s surface. Shutterstock

We all need ants

Ants also provide vital “ecosystem services” for humans. For instance, a recent study found ants can be more effective than pesticides at helping farmers produce food.

Ants have also developed tight interactions with other organisms – and some species cannot survive without them.

For example, some birds rely on ants to flush out their prey. And thousands of plant species either feed or house ants in exchange for protection, or dispersal of their seeds. And many ants are predators, helping to keep populations of other insects in check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2fJh_0i1qHlOj00
A purple Rhytidoponera ant carries her prey between her jaws. Many ants serve as predators that help keep populations of other insects in check. Francois Brassard

Alarmingly, global insect numbers are declining due to threats such as habitat destruction and fragmentation, chemical use, invasive species and climate change.

But data on insect biodiversity is alarmingly scarce. We hope our study provides a baseline for further research to help fill this gap.

It’s in humanity’s interest to monitor ant populations. Counting ants is not difficult, and citizen scientists from all over the world could help investigate how these important animals are faring at a time of great environmental change.

Read more: Why tiny ants have invaded your house, and what to do about it

Mark Wong receives funding from the Forrest Research Foundation.

Benoit Guénard is an Associate Professor at The University of Hong Kong (HKU). This study was supported thanks to funding from HKU, an Early Career Scheme of the Research Grant Council of Hong Kong (# ECS-27106417), and by National Geographic.

Patrick Schultheiss is a Temporary Principal Investigator at the University of Würzburg in Germany. He currently receives funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - project no. 499479766. This study was further supported by a Division of Ecology and Biodiversity Postdoctoral Fellow Research Award from the University of Hong Kong.

Sabine Nooten receives funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) — project No. 445715161

François Brassard and Runxi Wang do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 145

Mike Oxbeeg
2d ago

I'm not sure that calculation is correct,I am counting them over and we will need to weigh them again,I bet they are off by atleast 457 ants,atleast

Reply(15)
36
Pokipseeman
2d ago

Every summer I get ants, and I get an infestation of house flies at my kitchen window for some reason. I've discovered that a blast of Windex knocks the flies down and another sends them into the light. I discovered that if I just leave the flies on the windowsill the ants come, chop the little beggars up and haul them off to hidden nests. It's really fascinating to watch this little world and how the ants work...

Reply(3)
11
Daniel Nickel
3d ago

Id be willing to bet that number isnt even close. Ive had at least half that many in my garage.

Reply(3)
35
Related
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
102.5 The Bone

How many ants are there on Earth? ‘It’s unimaginable’

A study released Monday looking at a potential decline in insect populations in the world included a startling number that would seem to suggest some insect populations are doing OK. According to the new study, the number of ants on the planet is believed to be around 20 quadrillion. That’s...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity

From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
SCIENCE
CBS Sacramento

20,000,000,000,000,000 ants exist across the Earth, researchers find

Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet. The weight is also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans. Scientists say the findings, published Monday in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, are "conservative." Ants are present in nearly all ecosystems around the planet, thanks...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Wild Birds#Insect Biodiversity#Earth
Jax Hudur

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg

Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
CBS News

20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined

Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction

Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
WORLD
IFLScience

Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs

Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
WILDLIFE
Tree Hugger

8 New Minuscule Geckos Discovered in Madagascar

They’re not bright and flashy like some of their relatives, but they certainly are tiny. Eight new species of miniscule geckos were discovered by researchers in Madagascar. The smallest measures just 53 millimeters (about 2 inches) from its snout to the tip of its tail. The other new species aren’t much bigger.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy