The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday night. The win came on the heels of their Week 1 loss to the hated Minnesota Vikings. A noticeable difference in the victory over the Bears was the increased usage of running back Aaron Jones. The one-time Pro Bowler dashed the Bears for 170 total yards and two touchdowns. After the game, though, Jones had high praise for another Packers player. This one a rookie on the other side of the ball. Ryan Wood of USA Today asked Jones a few questions about linebacker Quay Walker:

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO