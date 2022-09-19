Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur credits RT Elgton Jenkins for win vs. Bears
There were many great performances by individual Green Bay Packers players in their 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones had 170 total yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Watkins had three receptions for 93 yards. Preston Smith had two sacks and led the team in tackles. Jaire Alexander iced the game with an interception. Of course, Aaron Rodgers was his usual brilliant self against the team that he owns.
Yardbarker
Packers RB Aaron Jones has high praise for LB Quay Walker
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday night. The win came on the heels of their Week 1 loss to the hated Minnesota Vikings. A noticeable difference in the victory over the Bears was the increased usage of running back Aaron Jones. The one-time Pro Bowler dashed the Bears for 170 total yards and two touchdowns. After the game, though, Jones had high praise for another Packers player. This one a rookie on the other side of the ball. Ryan Wood of USA Today asked Jones a few questions about linebacker Quay Walker:
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Packers fans dealing with duplicate credit card charges from Lambeau Field vendors
The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.
Yardbarker
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'
If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
Comments / 0