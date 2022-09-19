The ever-larger lens array may not be the only bumpy thing about the iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera. Some users are reporting that the phone is making grinding noises and vibrating when they try to take photos with third-party apps like SnapChat and TikTok, severely distorting the camera images and, in some cases, damaging the camera's hardware. The issue doesn't appear to be universal, but MacRumors has gathered complaints from users across multiple social media sites and its own forums, as has The Guardian. Some YouTubers have also documented the phenomenon.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO