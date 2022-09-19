Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Fortnite Trailer Confirms What We All Suspected About Brie Larson
Comic book fans around the world know the name Brie Larson. While the Academy Award-winning actress had already established a notable acting career, Larson reached a new level of global exposure after she portrayed Marvel Comics' Captain Marvel in the eponymously titled 2019 MCU film and again in "Avengers: Endgame." "Captain Marvel" grossed over $1 billion at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) and spawned a sequel, "The Marvels," which is scheduled for release in 2023. Recently, Larson was linked to another big role — not in film, but as part of the popular video game "Fortnite."
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Reacts After Seeing Videos Of Young Girls Watching The Trailer For The First Time
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey shares her reaction to videos of young girls watching the trailer of her new movie for the first time.
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
The Thunderbolts team for Marvel’s upcoming movie has been revealed
Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie is still a little ways away, but the studio has already revealed who’s on the team. The reveal came via a photo released during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation, where Feige revealed the entire team for the upcoming 2024 movie. The Thunderbolts are a longstanding...
Taylour Paige Posts A Steamy Photo With A Mystery Man, And Fans Are Convinced She’s Engaged!
It looks like Taylor Paige is celebrating a significant life event! On Instagram, the Zola star recently posted a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, and fans quickly took notice of the giant diamond ring on her finger. “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the...
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
Marvel's vampire squad The Forgiven teams up with Spider-Man, X-Men, and the Avengers in 2023
Marvel's Unforgiven trilogy will spotlight a fan-favorite vampire team
Secret Invasion: Marvel Reveals First Look at Nick Fury's New Costume
Marvel Studios will kickstart Phase 5's Disney+ programming with the upcoming series, Secret Invasion, featuring the thrilling return of Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson alongside Ben Mendelsohn's Talos. Sadly, the Marvel project still remains a mystery despite production wrapping up last April. Two A-list actresses will join Secret Invasion, starting...
Genshin Impact Trailer Teases Cyno
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new teaser for the upcoming character Cyno and revealed further details about him. Cyno is set to join the playable roster of Genshin Impact characters in the upcoming Genshin Impact update Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," which is set to release on September 28th.
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
‘Fantastic Four’: Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer To Write New Film For Marvel Studios
EXCLUSIVE: With Matt Shakman boarding as director, Marvel Studios has now found its writers to deliver the new Fantastic Four pic. Sources tell Deadline that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are on board to write the script for the film. Insiders add that the writing duo actually has been involved with Fantastic Four for some time, even before Shakman was tapped as director, and have been outlining where this next series of films will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Kaplan, Springer and Shakman now will come together to align their visions for this project before...
