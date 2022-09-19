Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — BUFFALO (2-0) at MIAMI (2-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Buffalo by 5½, according to FanDuel SportsBook AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 2-0; Bills 2-0
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday because of a hip injury, leaving his status for this week’s game in question. The Bears are scheduled to host former coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans on Sunday. Smith...
