ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

'Soothing to an almost unexpected degree': new online art project Glow is rethinking mindfulness for new parents

By Madeline Sprajcer, Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UY0jO_0i1qHKlE00
Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

As a new mum to a “bonny” 6-month-old boy (as several doctors have described him), being frazzled sometimes feels like just part of the job.

For the first three months of my baby’s life, my wife and I rarely got more than two or three hours of sleep at a time and felt like we were on a treadmill of feeding, changing, soothing and, let’s be honest, panicking.

Glow , a new online art project, invites mums like me and other carers of new babies to slow down, connect and breathe.

This project, created by a group of Australian artists, includes a series of audio and video “Moments”.

There are “We Moments” designed for carers to listen to with their baby, and “Me Moments” designed for solo listening or watching.

The Moments include a combination of soothing music, meditative poems or affirmations, or guidance on activities you can do with your baby to connect and relax together.

A deep lack of sleep

As a sleep researcher, I was all too aware of the potential effects of the broken and disturbed sleep I could expect after our son arrived.

I knew to expect things like fatigue , changes in mood , poor cognitive performance and maybe even times when I would be so tired I shouldn’t get behind the wheel of a car .

For many new parents, the effects of poor sleep are compounded by feelings akin to burnout , with many parents experiencing depression , anxiety or high levels of stress after having a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZMre_0i1qHKlE00
Babies need their sleep – but so do parents. Minnie Zhou/Unsplash

Nearly 60% of new mums have poor sleep, with one in five mothers and one in ten fathers or partners reporting depression or anxiety during pregnancy or after the baby arrives.

Being woken up every few hours for months on end is something people are not expected to do even when employed under the most extreme work schedules.

For shift workers or on-call workers – whose sleep is often broken, shortened or poor quality – these negative effects are typically managed head-on, with regulated management strategies , employee assistance programs and calls for mental health support .

New parents, on the other hand, are generally limited to the (online and rare) support available from local family and health services and/or our local GP – in my case, at least.

Read more: What is 'normal' baby sleep? How evolutionary clues, not cultural expectations, can help new parents

Mindful moments

Glow’s online Moments present the idea that perhaps the best strategy for relieving these feelings of exhaustion and burnout is to give space for new parents to practice a little mindfulness as part of their day.

The term “mindfulness” generally refers to being present and aware of what is going on around us in the moment.

Practising mindfulness typically involves a meditative component, where you can focus on your breathing or the sensations and sounds you are experiencing – to avoid your mind wandering to whether you left the oven on, or if the washing is ready to be hung out.

In recent decades, mindfulness has taken on a life of its own, with mindfulness retreats, smartphone apps and clinicians all espousing the potential benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ewe8U_0i1qHKlE00
Being mindful is about being present in the current moment. Alex Passarelu/Unsplash

For new parents, there is a wealth of evidence suggesting mindfulness can be effective in reducing depression, anxiety and stress.

Practising mindfulness can improve parent/infant bonding and increase feelings of self-efficacy (belief in your own abilities) and self-compassion (feelings of kindness towards yourself).

When I listened to the Moments presented on the Glow platform, I found myself breathing more slowly and deliberately.

These recordings and their lovely, calming artwork are soothing to an almost unexpected degree.

The first Me Moment I listened to – comfortingly titled “Put the Kettle On” – brought a sense of calm to an otherwise hurried task (“the kettle is taking too long! Why are we always out of pre-ground coffee?”).

As well as mindfulness for parents to do alone, Glow offers soothing background audio for shared activities with your baby, such as having a bath or playing with a fabric wrap. To me, this is the brilliance of the Glow platform.

Telling new parents to do mindfulness tasks with their five minutes of free time during the crazy first days of parenthood might not be realistic – but adding mindfulness to tasks you’re already doing? That’s just a good use of time.

Glow, by Threshold, is available online now .

Read more: How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?

Madeline Sprajcer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

A huge LinkedIn study just showed which connections are better when searching for a job

Say you are looking for a new job. You head to LinkedIn to spruce up your profile and look around your social network. But who should you reach out to for an introduction to a potential new employer? A new study of more than 20 million people, published in Science, shows that your close friends (on LinkedIn) are not your best bet: instead you should look to acquaintances you don’t know well enough to share a personal connection with. The strength of weak ties In 1973, the American sociologist Mark Granovetter coined the phrase “the strength of weak ties” in the context...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books

Parents will be increasingly aware they need to talk about consent with their children. There is no such thing as “too young” to start the conversation. In fact, the earlier the better, when it comes to understanding how to have respect for your body and other people’s. We are researchers on children’s literature that deals with issues around sex and gender. Books can provide a safe, engaging way to discuss the tricky but vital topic of consent. Books for younger children For primary-aged children, books don’t usually discuss sexual consent, but cover topics such as boundaries, safe touching and healthy relationships. Let’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mindfulness#Rethinking#Smartphone#Australian
TheConversationAU

We can predict final school marks in year 11 – it's time to replace stressful exams with more meaningful education

Year 12 students around Australia are preparing to sit their final exams. For many young people this is one of the most stressful parts of school, with their future supposedly coming down to one number. This is an outdated way of finishing school and working out what students do in the next phase of their lives. Universities and TAFEs are increasingly using other methods – such as interviews or portfolios – to offer places to school leavers. In 2021, more than 25,000 NSW students applied for an early offer through the “schools recommendation scheme”, to lock in a university place before they...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

When it comes to family violence, young women are too often ignored

Recent evidence shows the scale of sexual violence against women and children in Australia has been severely underestimated. Family violence is a key driver. Yet, young women are currently invisible in responses to such violence. Our research sought to understand why young women’s experiences are so overlooked. We found that young women have typically been sidelined in approaches to family violence, and need to be given specific regard in any strategies to address it. Young women’s over-representation in statistics Research from Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) found 51% of women in their 20s have experienced sexual violence. Further,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

Why do humans grow two sets of teeth? These marsupials are rewriting the story of dental evolution

You only get 52 teeth in your lifetime: 20 baby teeth, followed by 32 adult teeth. It’s not like that for all animals. Some, like rodents, never replace their teeth. Others, like sharks, keep replacing them again and again. Read more: Yes, baby teeth fall out. But they're still important — here's how to help your kids look after them So why do we humans replace our teeth only once? And how does the whole tooth replacement process work? These...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Peppa Pig has introduced a pair of lesbian polar bears, but Aussie kids’ TV has been leading the way in queer representation

Peppa Pig’s first same-sex couple, a pair of lesbian polar bears, were recently introduced after a petition to include a same-sex family received nearly 24,000 signatures. Children’s television has often been a place to push the boundaries of diverse representations onscreen. In particular, Australian children’s TV has been a global leader in screen diversity, including gender and queer representation.
TV SERIES
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy