ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The city as laboratory: what post-quake Christchurch is teaching us about urban recovery and transformation

By Kelly Dombroski, Associate Professor in Geography, Massey University, Amanda Yates, Associate Professor in Regenerative System Change, Auckland University of Technology
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExqrN_0i1qHIzm00
Maja Moritz , CC BY-ND

In the aftermath of a series of earthquakes that devastated Ōtautahi Christchurch 12 years ago, impromptu and transitional organisations kickstarted the city’s recovery.

On the many vacant sites in the demolished city, they supported pop-up shops, installations and events to keep city life and urban wellbeing going during the slow post-quake rebuild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRRwe_0i1qHIzm00
The Commons is now a regular space for markets and events. Gap Filler , CC BY-ND

Such transitional urban wellbeing efforts are just as relevant elsewhere as cities experience the impacts of climate chaos and wider ecological decline, and are subject to shocks, both acute and chronic.

Our research gathered key learnings on urban transition led by grassroots organisations.

Cities are under increasing pressure to shift to circular, zero-carbon and ecological living systems to support social, cultural and ecological wellbeing.

Researchers studying urban system change have identified key areas of action for holistic wellbeing . They emphasise the need for swift transitions in urban energy, economic and ecological infrastructures and transport and building systems to foster community and ecological wellbeing – all of which require people to collaborate, experiment and learn.

Read more: Wellbeing: how living well together works for the common good

In partnership with Life in Vacant Spaces ( LiVS ), a behind-the-scenes organisation that negotiates with landowners to match projects with empty sites, we interviewed some of the people who were involved with the more than 700 transitional projects in Christchurch during the past decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFqJw_0i1qHIzm00
The Dance-o-Mat by Gap Filler is now a regular Christchurch dance spot. Gap Filler , CC BY-ND

Our team visited sites, interviewed project leaders and did archival research – and we co-curated an exhibition and put together a collaborative book .

We found all projects, in some way, led to more socially and ecologically connected communities, a key aspect of urban wellbeing. But we also found a range of other social, cultural and ecological wellbeing outcomes, as well as knowledge about how broader transitions occur. Here are three useful findings.

Real action starts before government policy

After the earthquakes, many people identified the need for community connection and spaces for business, art and education. They did not wait to be told what to do but started projects and organisations to address these needs .

Photographer and co-working space operator Hannah Watkinson told us that because she and her friends were young at the time of the earthquakes, they could not help with more mundane recovery operations such as water and sewerage. They jumped in and did what they could to build the kind of city they wanted to live in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ncux_0i1qHIzm00
The East x East learn-to-ride track offers a safe space to practice cycling on car-free red-zone roads. LiVS , CC BY-ND

This included co-working spaces , outdoor community spaces , transitional art exhibitions and more.

In the shift from acute earthquake recovery to broader urban wellbeing, Christchurch’s transitional organisations have supported collaborative learning and recovery. The city’s rebuild is not simply a return to business as usual, partly because of these organisations and other important transitional partners such as Ngāi Tahu.

Recent government policy encourages urban density to reduce transport emissions and control urban sprawl. The Christchurch experience now provides a model for living well in more dense urban environments .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCbZp_0i1qHIzm00
The food trucks on The Commons provided a way to eat out in the central city for some years after the earthquakes. Gap Filler , CC BY-ND

Community-led action can be holistic and transformative

While many of the organisations and projects began as earthquake recovery, they were motivated by a vision to transform Christchurch. They were piloting and implementing key urban changes, with many founded on a redistributive circular economy.

A circular economy is one where resources are kept in use for as long as possible, then recovered, reinvested and recycled back into production. Transitioning to these forms of economy requires larger systemic change as well as adjustments in many people’s actions.

In Christchurch, that’s what many projects have been working towards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uF4Go_0i1qHIzm00
RAD bikes helps people to recycle a dunger with volunteer-run workshops aimed at teaching bike maintenance. Jess Smale, RAD bikes

RAD bikes helps people to “recycle a dunger” bike. Rekindle teaches people how to turn common natural and waste materials into usable goods. Pop-up op shops helped redistribute unused clothing and 20:20 Compost turned city organic waste into an important food-growing resource, all on red-zoned land.

Circular and bioeconomy ideas have become increasingly topical as cities begin to calculate the carbon emitted from their landfills, transport, industry and built infrastructures but also encounter wider costs associated with pollution and over-extraction of resources. These LiVS-enabled projects are not just about one thing – they operate with holistic values that include circularity. They model the kind of changes other organisations can make to reduce carbon emissions .

Read more: Report from the future: Aotearoa New Zealand is looking good in 2040 – here's how we did it

People need space and time to experiment

Temporary projects are important for system change because they provide a testing ground for ideas. Social entrepreneurs, artists and visionaries can give something a go to see if it works. Other residents can get used to new ideas in the city .

Bailey Peryman experimented with urban agriculture in a number of projects. The urban farming and composting projects Agropolis, Cultivate and 20:20 Compost each scaled up decentralised community composting another notch, from a single garden bed, to a small urban garden, to a major composting initiative processing significant amounts of organic waste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRftp_0i1qHIzm00
Volunteers at Cultivate Urban Farm shovel donated bark chips to be used in composting. Alison Watkins

Alex Davies’ local food project in a public pizza oven was the basis for his low-carbon Gatherings restaurant .

Kilmore street was the site of many experimental projects in local food, challenging performance art, social networking and more. Some of these temporary projects helped local artists and entrepreneurs go on to do larger-scale transitional projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbwOG_0i1qHIzm00
Common Ground in the seaside suburb of New Brighton provides a community gathering space. Steph Defregger , CC BY-ND

Transitioning cities from extractive to more resilient, circular and ecological systems is a complex, ongoing process. There is no single model emerging from Christchurch that can be exported to other places. However it is clear that collaborating horizontally across communities and governance organisations is necessary for just and effective change .

Examples of this kind of collaborative process include charitable trust Matapopore working with city council and Ngāi Tahu to put mana whenua voices in urban recovery and design, and Burwood residents contributing to new uses for red-zoned land .

As The Green Lab director Khye Hitchcock put it, change requires “a deeper connection with local communities rather than exporting a model […] which may or may not work”.

Genuine community leadership and co-creation is fundamental for transitioning to the more equitable and resilient urban systems needed at this time of change. As we enter into a period of increasing ecological disruption we can take some inspiration from the communities that are already enacting important transitions in holistic urban wellbeing.

Kelly Dombroski receives funding the Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge. She is an outgoing board member of Life in Vacant Spaces.

Amanda Yates receives funding from the Ngā Kāinga Ora Urban Wellbeing programme part of the Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

We were on a global panel looking at the staggering costs of COVID – 17.7m deaths and counting. Here are 11 ways to stop history repeating itself

A global report released today highlights massive global failures in the response to COVID-19. The report, which was convened by The Lancet journal and to which we contributed, highlights widespread global failures of prevention and basic public health. This resulted in an estimated 17.7 million excess deaths due to COVID-19 (including those not reported) to September 15. The report also highlights that the pandemic has reversed progress made towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in many countries further impacting on health and wellbeing. The report, from The Lancet COVID-19 Commission, found most governments were ill-prepared, too slow to act, paid too little attention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead

Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Defeat of the Voice would be a body blow for achieving a republic

The passage of the proposed referendum on a Voice to Parliament could be a necessary, albeit not a sufficient, condition for Australia to become a republic in the next few years. Anthony Albanese, on grounds of respect, is declining to be drawn on the republic issue immediately after the queen’s death. Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite has lips buttoned (although he was embarrassed when Sky publicised a fundraising dinner he was slated to attend next month). Albanese’s bid to change Australia’s constitutional arrangements has been pencilled in for a second term, assuming Labor gets one. Thistlethwaite’s early appointment both...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Agriculture#Urban Sprawl#Economy#Earthquake#Tautahi Christchurch#Commons
TheConversationAU

With most mandatory public health measures gone, is New Zealand well prepared for the next COVID wave?

New Zealand’s decision this week to end most mandatory public health measures aimed at preventing COVID transmission received a mixed response. Our modelling suggests it was time to wind back restrictions, but some measures were perhaps scrapped prematurely. The only requirements still in place are for people who test positive to isolate for seven days and for masks to be worn when visiting healthcare facilities and aged-care homes. Household contacts should test daily and mask up, but are not required to isolate unless they test positive. We used our recent model to look at the effect of a 10-20% increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What caused the world's largest die-off of mangroves? A wobble in the Moon's orbit is partly to blame

Over the summer of 2015, 40 million mangroves died of thirst. This vast die-off – the world’s largest ever recorded – killed off rich mangrove forests along fully 1,000 kilometres of coastline on Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria. The question is, why? Last month, scientists found a culprit: a strong El Niño event, which led to a temporary fall in sea level. That left mangroves, which rely on tides covering their roots, high and dry during an unusually dry early monsoon season. Case closed. Or is it? While evidence clearly implicates El Niño, we found this climate cycle had a very...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

The Mint and Note Printing Australia make billions for Australia – but it could be at risk

Briefly, in the days after the death of the queen, we were afforded a glimpse into the machine that makes Australia’s money. Assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh turned up at the Royal Australian Mint to explain the process by which a portrait of the King Charles will replace the portrait of the queen on the heads-side of coins minted from 2023. (And yes, he noted “for the avoidance of doubt, for any conspiracy theorists out there, all coins bearing the face of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender”.) The Mint makes an extraordinary 120 million to 140 million coins per...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Lizard in your luggage? We're using artificial intelligence to detect wildlife trafficking

Blue-tongue lizards and sulphur-crested cockatoos are among the native animals frequently smuggled overseas. While the number of live animals seized by the Australian Government has tripled since 2017, the full scale of the problem eludes us as authorities don’t often know where and how wildlife is trafficked. Now, we can add a new technology to Australia’s arsenal against this cruel and inhumane industry. Our research, published today, shows the potential for new technology to detect illegal wildlife in luggage or mail. This technology uses artificial intelligence to recognise the shapes of animals when scanned at international frontlines such as airports...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
TheConversationAU

God save the King: why the monarchy is safe in Aotearoa New Zealand – for now

New Zealanders with republican or just plain anti-monarchy sympathies will have been disappointed (though maybe not surprised) that the Queen’s death has not triggered a more critical conversation about the country’s constitutional future. Quite the opposite, in fact, if the prime minister is right. Far from representing a possible inflexion point in the nation’s post-Elizabethan development, Jacinda Ardern has suggested the nation’s close connection to the royal family would continue and strengthen under Charles III. If so, it would put New Zealand in the vanguard of colonial loyalty. Barbados, of course, has recently taken the republican route, as have 35 other former...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Bravery, insight and simmering fury: Australian female correspondents on speaking truth to power

A confession: I am an academic and a journalist, but the name at the top of an article means little to me – whether my own, or anyone else’s. It never has. I am always far more interested in elegantly rendered content. Whether it’s written by a man or a woman is irrelevant. This gender disregard may seem counterintuitive. But being a woman does not change the craft of journalism. I know it changes almost everything else, but to survive as a woman in many (if not most) industries needs a sense of bloody-mindedness about our right to be there,...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support

The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over

What a difference six months makes. Before the federal election, the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory was to have spearheaded Australia’s “gas-led recovery”. But Origin Energy this week announced it would sell its share of the basin project ahead of a wider exit from new gas ventures. The Beetaloo Basin holds a truly enormous amount of fossil carbon – prompting Greens leader Adam Bandt to describe it as a “climate bomb”. Origin’s exit is not a killing blow to the controversial project. But it shows increasing corporate jitters about investing in gas. And the announcement came as major iron miner...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

What do we owe future generations? And what can we do to make their world a better place?

Your great grandchildren are powerless in today’s society. As Oxford philosopher William MacAskill says: They cannot vote or lobby or run for public office, so politicians have scant incentive to think about them. They can’t bargain or trade with us, so they have little representation in the market, And they can’t make their views heard directly: they can’t tweet, or write articles in newspapers, or march in the streets. They are utterly disenfranchised. But the things we do now influence them: for better or worse. We make laws that govern them, build infrastructure for them and take out loans for them to...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Media coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death began well, but quickly descended into farce

In Australia, as in Britain and the United States, professional mass media are part of the Establishment. This status even has its own name: the fourth estate. So at times like the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the pressure to conform to political and social expectations is intense. Those expectations include treating such a story as being of overwhelming importance, and preferring to promote unity over divisiveness, respectfulness over criticism, the status quo over radical change, politesse over frankness, and sentimentality over hard-headedness. It is a time when the fourth estate puts aside its fundamental role of holding power to account so...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

10 months and hundreds of subjects: how I took portrait photography to the streets of Parramatta

For the past ten months, I have photographed hundreds of people in the Western Sydney suburb of Parramatta for a portrait project called Being Together: Parramatta Yearbook. The portraits in the yearbook show the people who live, work and play in Parramatta against the backdrop of an ever-changing city. The way a photographer and subject come together to make a portrait is usually invisible in a portrait. Here, instead of trying to reveal the elusive individuality of a person, I have been focusing on the social dynamics of portraiture – what happens behind the scenes between me and the people...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheConversationAU

In Bon and Leslie, Shaun Prescott has written an Australian horror story of uniquely local proportions

If ever a novel set out the territory that its author would continue to travel, Shaun Prescott’s debut The Town (2018) did just that. It was like the indie boy band that smooths all your favourite punk acts into a one-stop melange. When I reviewed The Town in these pages in 2019, I noted in particular how Prescott was able to synthesise elements from the late David Ireland and Gerald Murnane to create an augmented Australian realism. Like Murnane and post-plot novelists such as César Aira or Ottessa Moshfegh in My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Prescott wants the reader...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers

Today, the Australian government released the STEM Equity Monitor 2022 – the nation’s annual scorecard on gendered participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and careers. These data are more relevant than ever. Australia is facing unprecedented skills shortages in critical areas – we need highly qualified people to help address our economic, environmental, and technological challenges. Future careers in all sectors will rely heavily on STEM skills. But a lack of diversity means we have a limited workforce, and it’s missing a broad range of perspectives. Read...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: the koala – when it's smart to be slow

The koala was clinging to an old tree stag while stranded in the Murray River, on the border between New South Wales and Victoria. A team of students from La Trobe University noticed its predicament as they were paddling by in canoes. “It almost looked as though he was sussing out if he could jump into the canoe,” one of the students reported later. The koala could have swum ashore if it had wanted to – it was close enough, and koalas are not particularly bothered by rain or water. They are capable, if not elegant, swimmers who launch themselves into rivers...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

New Zealand’s new cut-down COVID response is a missed opportunity – here are 5 ways to improve it

New Zealand’s decision to end most COVID health measures is welcome, as it removes controls that are in most cases no longer essential. But the new COVID management phase looks like a short-term reaction to declining case numbers rather than a longer-term strategy. New Zealand has achieved one of the best health outcomes of any country by taking decisive action from the start of the pandemic. We argue now is the time to build on that success with a strong, science-informed strategy to get us through the next pandemic stages and lift our resilience against future emerging infectious disease threats. Such a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy