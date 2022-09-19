ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor trick-or-treating to return to Walden Galleria

By Imani Clement
 2 days ago
More and more spooky event holders are announcing their returns to Western New York this Halloween season, including Walden Galleria. Their 28th annual indoor trick-or-treat event is set to return this fall.

"Galleria of Treats" is set to be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the mall's lower level near Forever 21.

$3 presale tickets are available only online for the event starting Monday until Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are required for each trick-or-treater. These tickets can be purchased during various two hours timeslots throughout the event.

Day-of-event tickets will also be available online or at the door on Oct. 27 for $5 per person.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the Walden Galleria site, here.

