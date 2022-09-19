Indoor trick-or-treating to return to Walden Galleria
More and more spooky event holders are announcing their returns to Western New York this Halloween season, including Walden Galleria. Their 28th annual indoor trick-or-treat event is set to return this fall.
"Galleria of Treats" is set to be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the mall's lower level near Forever 21.
$3 presale tickets are available only online for the event starting Monday until Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are required for each trick-or-treater. These tickets can be purchased during various two hours timeslots throughout the event.
Day-of-event tickets will also be available online or at the door on Oct. 27 for $5 per person.
To purchase tickets, you can visit the Walden Galleria site, here.
