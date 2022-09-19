Why are there two NFL games tonight? History of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader and a new 2022 twist

Read full article on original website
Related
Which Pro Football Stadium Has the Priciest Beer in the NFL?
Fans in Philadelphia who headed to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night to close out Week 2 in the NFL were able to witness a breakout performance from third-year player Jalen Hurts as the young quarterback finished with three total touchdowns in a 24-7 win for the home team that really wasn’t all that close.
SkySports
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to meet in epic QB battle: NFL Week Three games live on Sky Sports
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady; two NFL all-time greats meet for only the fifth time in their respective Hall of Fame careers, live on Sky Sports this Sunday. The Week Three double-header live on Sky has been announced, with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) also travelling to the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in a clash of the two unbeaten AFC East teams outfits.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)
Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3, it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
Mics Capture Bizarre Audio Mishap During ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast: WATCH
Technology is great. It gives us high-definition NFL Monday Night football and analysis every week – it also picks up every little noise in the broadcast booth. When you see the folks in the booth giving their pregame or in-game reactions and opinions they each have a mic in hand. But those rooms are filled with microphones, everything is recorded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Patriots look to continue recent home dominance vs. Ravens
BALTIMORE (1-1) at NEW ENGLAND (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 1-1-0; Patriots 0-1-1. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 11-4. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Ravens 23-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. LAST WEEK: Ravens lost to...
thecomeback.com
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL games today: Week 3 kicks off tonight with Steelers vs Browns
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL picks against the spread: Chiefs and Dolphins beat the spread in Week 3
NFL picks against the spread are back with a look ahead to the most worthwhile Week 3 matchups in the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown to Perform Rap Show at Nightclub
The former wide receiver is slated to rap at a venue in Massachusetts.
2022 NFL playoff predictions after Week 2 action
How are the 49ers postseason chances affected by the return of Jimmy Garoppolo? 95.7 The Game’s Sam Lubman projects the entire 2022 NFL playoff picture after the Week 2 action.
Former St Kilda AFL star is hailed as the 'fastest punter in NFL history' after sending fans into a frenzy with insane touchdown-saving play
Former AFL star Arryn Siposs has sent the NFL world ablaze, being branded the 'fastest punter in history' after a stunning rundown tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Siposs, who played 28 matches for St Kilda before moving to the US to forge a new career, saved...
Browns look to put crushing loss behind them against rival Steelers on Thursday night football
The Browns look to put a crushing 31-30 loss to the Jets behind them as they welcome Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky and the rival Steelers to town on Thursday night football.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL reveals Week 3 announcers schedule
The biggest game of the week goes to FOX Sports with Kevin Burkhardt & Co. on the Green Bay Packers visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Some other interesting games got strong announce teams and sideline reporters. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns. Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET. New...
Disney’s Plan Behind Overlapping ‘Monday Night Football’ Games
The NFL likes to experiment with TV windows, airing games in early and late afternoon, primetime, and even early morning from London. The Walt Disney Co. and the NFL will take another step tonight when they telecast two “Monday Night Football” games with “overlapping action” and “staggered” kickoff times.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The top tier of the NFL appears clearly established. The Bills are transcendent. The Chiefs have been undeterred by the loss of Patrick Mahomes' best receiver. The Bucs, Eagles and Dolphins have looked dominant at times. But hey, we've seen only two weeks of football. A lot can change —...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 schedule, TV, live streaming: Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers; highlights, matchups to watch
If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, Week 3 will have some exciting football. Week 1 was all about upsets, Week 2 was filled with comebacks, and I can't wait to see what incredible games we get this week. Now that we have a few games...
Comments / 0