Ridge to Rivers proposes 2 new trail projects

By Cooper Waytenick
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 2 days ago
The Ridge to Rivers partnership and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department are working to increase trail access for all community members, regardless of age or ability.

Following feedback and conversations with members of the City of Boise's Cross Disability Task Force, Ridge to Rivers officials are proposing two new projects in the Boise Foothills to enhance accessibility.

In total, 12 trails in the Ridge to Rivers system are currently considered to be accessible. That means all of these trails have wider widths that can accommodate mobility devices, flatter grades, minimal obstacles and accessible parking.

"Enjoying the foothills is one of the things that makes Boise such a great place to live," Jeremy Maxand, a member of the City of Boise’s Cross Disability Task Force, said in a statement. "It’s incredible to see our city making equitable investments in trail access, which will improve outdoor and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities."

The two new projects that will work to increase accessibility options for users in the foothills include:

  1. A new, fully accessible pedestrian-only trail that will connect with and parallel the current Grove Trail in Hulls Gulch Reserve. This project looks to expand the trail by .4 miles, turning the trail into a loop, and creating a longer trail experience.
  2. The relocation of a portion of Red Fox Trail in Camel's Back Reserve to mitigate the build-up of deep sand that can inhibit use for those in wheelchairs or who use other devices to improve mobility. The 100-foot-long reroute will also improve safety and connect users with other accessible trails nearby.

After presenting the new projects to the Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee, Ridge to Rivers received support to use up to $52,000 in Open Space and Clean Water Levy funding. That money will go towards the new trails and ADA-accessible parking at both locations.

Ridge to Rivers staff will present the two proposed projects to Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 20 and will be livestreamed here .

