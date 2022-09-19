ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new security measures...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WBTV

Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued after driving into Lake Norman on Wednesday by a retired New York Police Department officer, according to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue. According to officials, the driver traveled off the roadway, into the water and was sinking when the local former NYPD officer jumped...
MOORESVILLE, NC
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested during foot chase in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was injured during a foot chase of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. According to CMPD, the Crime Reduction Unit was assisting the Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation in Steele Creek on Albemarle Road when a suspect was located. After...
CHARLOTTE, NC

