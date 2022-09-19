Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said. According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was informed that staff at Northwest Cabarrus High School received...
WBTV
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
WBTV
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new security measures...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son
Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced.
Investigation underway in Conover after 71-year-old dies in house fire, officials say
CONOVER, N.C — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Catawba County Thursday morning that killed a 71-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to a fire at home on Water Wheel Drive just north of Conover early this morning. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that Beverly Register died in the house. Family members said she lived at the home alone.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Statesville man exposed himself to 5, 8-year-old girls: Sheriff
A Statesville man is facing charges for exposing himself to two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Man charged with strangulation, assaulting woman in Davidson County: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges following an alleged assault on Tuesday, according to Davidson County court records. Richard Sheffield, 49, of Randolph County, is accused by court records of strangling the victim by “pulling the head back and placing an arm across the throat until the victim could not breathe […]
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued after driving into Lake Norman on Wednesday by a retired New York Police Department officer, according to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue. According to officials, the driver traveled off the roadway, into the water and was sinking when the local former NYPD officer jumped...
Wanted Iredell County man arrested after brief foot chase, deputies say
STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old […]
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
WANTED: NC Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community. “John and James...
WBTV
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County was closed Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East were closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road reopened at 2 p.m.
WBTV
CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested during foot chase in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was injured during a foot chase of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. According to CMPD, the Crime Reduction Unit was assisting the Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation in Steele Creek on Albemarle Road when a suspect was located. After...
Comments / 0