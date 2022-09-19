ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO

By Veronica Beltran
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.

HCSO said the two victims were sitting under a canopy on E Genesee St, near N 34th Street in Tampa, shortly before 4 p.m. when "an unknown suspect" walked up and shot several rounds.

One of the victims was struck in the face and the other in the lower part of both legs.

HCSO said both victims were transported to the hospital and are in "stable condition."

The shooting remains under investigation.

