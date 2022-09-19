ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Plantation woman dies in crash during police pursuit in Kentucky after car flies 50 feet into the air

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A woman from Plantation died Friday while fleeing from police officers in Kentucky after officials said she attempted to commit fraud in a bank drive-through line and led officers on a chase until she crashed, her car flying 50 feet into the air.

On Friday shortly after 1 p.m., Morganfield Police Department officers went to the United Community Bank after Stephanie L. Roberts, 38, allegedly attempted to commit fraud in the drive-through line, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Roberts fled in a white Jeep SUV with a fake temporary tag taped over her license plate after officers tried to talk to her. Two police officers gave chase, entering a rural area of Union County and then into Uniontown, K.Y., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Roberts lost control of the Jeep when she attempted to make a right-hand turn, crashed into a levy wall and catapulted 50 feet high and traveled about 100 yards, the Sheriff’s Office said, flipping while in the air.

The Jeep landed on the roof and bounced until it came to a stop in the woods. Dust in the air was so thick that witnesses had to point the officers toward where Roberts’ car landed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One of the officers who chased Roberts and paramedics tried life-saving measures but Roberts died at the scene of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said authorities found drugs and paraphernalia, checks, credit and debit cards, other types of money and several IDs belonging to different people “as well as other items used to conceal the driver’s identity.”

NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

