Man shot and killed in McFarland Sunday night

A man died on Sunday night in McFarland as the result of "multiple gunshot wounds."

According to the McFarland Police Department, officers found Jose Luis Garcia was found in the area of East Perkins Avenue and Industrial Street. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into Garcia's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121 or the Anonymous Text/Voice Tipline (661) 428-1265