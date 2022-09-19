ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online job fair set

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11caQo_0i1qGy5f00

Registration is open for an online career fair hosted by the Louisiana Economic Development department. It is free and will take place on September 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

Positions to be filled at the career fair include Maintenance Technician, A&P Mechanic, Pipe Fitter, Forklift Operator, Production Worker, Electrician 1, Welder / Fitter, Warehouse Associate, Quality Assurance Manager, Loader, Industrial Painter / Finisher, Driver, Material Handler, Industrial Maintenance Technician and more.

Thirteen companies seeking to fill a combined total of 105 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date: Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 1,800 job seekers have participated in 23 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here .

To register, visit the Brazen registration site here .

Here's the list of participating employers:

  • AFCO, Alexandria
  • Aviation Exteriors (Avex), New Iberia
  • Bollinger Shipyards, Houma
  • Great Southern Wood Preserving, Mansura
  • Hubig's Pies, Jefferson
  • Interfor, DeQuincy
  • Intralox/Laitram, New Orleans and Hammond
  • S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond
  • SafeSource Direct, Broussard
  • SNF Flopam, Plaquemine
  • Southland Steel, Amite and Greensburg
  • Teijin Automotive Technologies, Sarepta
  • Weyerhaeuser, Natchitoches

