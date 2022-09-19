ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence

Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed could be released from prison tomorrow.A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.The court could decide to throw out his conviction.If the court does agree with the request to grant Syed a new trial, then he will have a new arraignment or new plea after spending two decades serving a life sentence for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.Syed was made famous by a podcast called Serial."In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Mumia Abu-Jamal's records find new home at Brown University

A trove of writings from Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose controversial conviction for the fatal shooting of a Philly cop in 1981 sparked a worldwide "Free Mumia'' movement, now has a home at Brown University. Driving the news: Abu-Jamal's records will anchor a new collection at the university's John Hay Library called...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Adnan Syed: Serial podcast reveals notes about another potential suspect led to conviction being tossed

The discovery of two handwritten notes about another potential suspect ultimately led to Adnan Syed’s conviction being tossed, according to a newly released Serial episode.The “messy” notes, which were found deep within boxes of files on the case earlier this year, revealed that two different people had placed two separate phone calls alerting prosecutors to the unnamed suspect prior to Syed’s 2000 conviction. Despite the tipoffs, the notes were not shared with Syed’s legal team and instead sat gathering dust in boxes inside the state attorney’s office for the past 23 years – all the while Syed was holed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

True crime makes us believe we are certain about people like Adnan Syed. We should be ashamed

I know for certain whether Adnan Syed was guilty. Syed, who has just had his conviction overturned after serving almost 23 years for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, once said that only he and her murderer could be 100% certain whether Syed was innocent – but nope, sorry, I know. I’ve listened to Serial – the 2014 podcast that popularised Syed’s case – twice. I’ve spent countless hours on Reddit forums dedicated to everything the podcast missed. I’ve spotted telling remarks made in telling tones. I have read the doodled diary extracts of a strangled teenage girl. I know whether Syed is a murderer. Get rid of judges, juries and executioners: replace them with me.
