Ms. Shelby Irene Brown

Ms. Shelby Irene Brown, age 74, of Cave Spring, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

She was born on July 12, 1948 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert Mark Shook and Elizabeth Amanda Tew Shook.

Ms. Brown is survived by her daughters, Shelia Marie Parish (Steve) and Loretta Lynn Goins; son, Gary Lee Lamb; grandchildren, Sarah Parish and Jacob Parish; and brother, Gilbert Jim Shook.

Ms. Brown is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Susie Tew and Ann Hunnicutt.

In keeping with Ms. Brown’s wishes, she was cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Shelby Irene Brown.








