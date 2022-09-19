ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

What's required to become a poll worker?

By Margaret Kavanagh
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbpm9_0i1qGp9800

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's a calling for some people and considered part of their civic duty, but signing up to be a poll worker can be a tough job.

News 3 went digging for information after reporting that there was a shortage of poll workers.

“I want to do more than just hand out leaflets on a corner,” said Marnie Keogh. “I knew there was a shortage. I knew people were challenged. I just didn't want to sit by and go, ‘oh that's horrible.' I wanted to go in and help and help the voting process.”

But she and others were shocked to learn it was a full-day commitment. They need to be there from 5 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., or even longer.

News 3 started looking into the requirements.

Jennifer Halpin is the Deputy Registrar III in the City of Virginia Beach.

She plays a major role in staffing polling locations, recruiting people all year long, and making sure they get paid.

For security purposes we need everybody to be there early and we need everybody to be there the entire day,” said Halpin.

It’s a full-day obligation in cities throughout the Commonwealth.

“We do not offer shifts in Virginia Beach, it’s a very common question,” said Halpin.

Poll workers must also meet other requirements.

“They must not hold an elected office, they must not work for or be paid by an elected official,” said Halpin, “They must be able to maintain the security of the voting equipment.”

She stressed the importance of the security of the voting equipment.

Poll workers undergo a three-hour training and on Election Day take an oath that everything they witnessed was true and accurate. A poll worker can leave the facility if there is an emergency, but they can’t come back into the building for the rest of the day.

In Virginia Beach, there are about 1,200 – 1,500 people working the polls in November.

“In November 2000, I started in a presidential, very exciting, very intimidating,” said Donna Jordan who has since moved from poll worker to Deputy Registrar III.

Jordan said she felt compelled to get involved but not because she was overly involved in the political process. She said she voted, but something drew her to working the polls.

“It was such a blessing to me,” said Jordan.

She said she loves people and doesn’t mind the long day.

Poll Worker Pay:

  • Newport News: $120
  • Hampton: $125
  • Suffolk: $160
  • Chesapeake: $265
  • Norfolk: $200
  • Portsmouth: $165
  • Virginia Beach: $182

Early voting starts on Friday.

Related: Virginia’s same-day voter registration law starts Oct. 1

