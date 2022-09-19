Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
CoinDesk
'Sustainable' GRNGrid Blockchain Gets $50M From Investment Firm GEM Digital
The GRNGrid blockchain received a $50 million investment commitment from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital. The funding will go toward connecting with top crypto exchanges, new partnerships and building out the blockchain technology, according to a Monday press release. Switzerland-based GRNGrid said it is an environmentally friendly layer 1...
Palantir signs $20 million deal with S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (267250.KS), one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. cutting global donations of Pfizer COVID shots as demand slows
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States is significantly cutting back the number of Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine doses it will buy for donation to poorer nations this year, Pfizer said on Thursday, citing diminished demand for the shots in those countries.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See
There are better growth stocks to consider buying, so investors should take a pass on shares of the online personalized-apparel retailer.
TechCrunch
CoinFund’s Seth Ginns on why the crypto downturn has spared early-stage startups
Startups haven’t been completely immune to the downturn — late-stage companies have taken the biggest valuation haircuts during the down market, Ginns said. Ginns has a broad insight across different parts of the crypto market as an investor at CoinFund, which deploys capital across private investments such as startups as well as liquid investments such as crypto tokens.
TechCrunch
OurCrowd announces its new $200M Global Health Equity Fund
Even before the pandemic, OurCrowd had long invested in medical startups, but that only accelerated during the pandemic, and best I can tell, it has also become somewhat of a personal mission for the firm’s founder and CEO, Jon Medved. ”COVID-19 was a wake-up call for me as an investor,” said Medved. “The pandemic opened my eyes to health inequity around the world and reinforced the potential of innovative technology to save lives […] This new fund builds on that success with the explicit orientation of having impact. The collaboration with the WHO Foundation will allow us to identify even more exciting investments and facilitate the commitment of investors and entrepreneurs to equitable access to the technologies we support.”
geekwire.com
Seattle blockchain VC firm Bloccelerate raising its second fund
Bloccelerate, a Seattle-area venture capital firm that backs startups building blockchain-related technologies, is raising another fund. A new SEC filing reveals that the firm raised $20 million of a larger fund. Kate Mitselmakher, who launched Bloccelerate in 2018 and leads the firm as general partner, declined to comment on the...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Motley Fool
Why Adobe Stock Keeps Falling
Adobe agreed to snap up tiny rival Figma for $20 billion last week. Twenty billion is 20 times Figma's anticipated sales this year -- and one-seventh Adobe's own market cap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Phys.org
Is a biofuel mandate the worst option for cutting transport emissions?
Biofuels—and a broader bioeconomy—are key parts of New Zealand's recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a...
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
CNBC
Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market
Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Announces August 2022 Operational Update
ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005161/en/ Aerial view of Midland, Pennsylvania facility expansion (Photo: Business Wire)
SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- An SES-led consortium of 20 European companies, with the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission support, will design, develop, launch and operate the EAGLE-1 satellite-based end-to-end system for secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling in-orbit validation and demonstration of next-generation cyber-security across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005427/en/ SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0