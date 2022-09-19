ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Driver caught hiding in shed after crashing into Buna ISD bus and fleeing

BUNA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a teenage driver who crashed into a Buna ISD bus and ran from the scene, seriously injuring his passenger but causing no injuries to the students and school bus driver, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning

BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught an 18-year-old Buna man they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning. Dalton Blankenship, 18, of Buna, who troopers say struck the bus while driving a 2001 GMC SUV and then ran away on foot, was caught at around 9 a.m. and was taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
See what the city of Beaumont is preparing to take action on

Below is the city of Beaumont's council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. * Public Comment: Persons may speak on the Consent Agenda and Items 1-3 (Items placed on the Consent Agenda are considered routine in nature and are considered non-controversial. The Consent Agenda can be acted upon in...
Lumberton ISD meeting focuses on safety, security

The Lumberton school district hosted a town hall meeting focusing on safety and security. The goal is to make sure every campus and school facility is prepared for the unexpected. Many schools nationwide beefed up their security in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting. Lumberton ISD hired Tim Lane...
