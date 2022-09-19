Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Investigators believe man shot and killed woman before committing suicide
JASPER COUNTY — Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder-suicide Wednesday evening near the Harrisburg Community, northeast of Jasper, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe the man shot a woman, who was...
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021. Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found. On October 15, 2021, Beaumont...
12newsnow.com
One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old man is dead and another man is in a hospital after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont. Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave. Officers were sent to the scene...
fox4beaumont.com
Driver caught hiding in shed after crashing into Buna ISD bus and fleeing
BUNA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a teenage driver who crashed into a Buna ISD bus and ran from the scene, seriously injuring his passenger but causing no injuries to the students and school bus driver, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
fox4beaumont.com
Investigators searching for cause of raging fire that engulfs large Newton County home
NEWTON COUNTY — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed a large, new home home in Newton County, according to our media partner, KJAS radio and reporter Steve W Stewart. Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into Wednesday morning on a large...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Two-year-old boy dies at hospital after he's pulled from a pool near Lumberton
HARDIN COUNTY — We have a a tragic update to the story of a two-year-old boy pulled from the family's pool in Hardin County. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 the toddler has died. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating,. Sheriff Mark Davis tells...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning
BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught an 18-year-old Buna man they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning. Dalton Blankenship, 18, of Buna, who troopers say struck the bus while driving a 2001 GMC SUV and then ran away on foot, was caught at around 9 a.m. and was taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.
Kountze man facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Lumberton bank robbery
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Kountze man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to what police called the first bank robbery ever in Lumberton. Timothy Shane Mitchell pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 16, 2022. The robbery happened on June 6, 2022 at the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texas woman creates foundation to help domestic violence victims, honor mother
TEXAS — A Southeast Texas woman is choosing to use a family tragedy to help victims of domestic violence. The subject hits close to home for Emily Ross because her mother, Sugie (Sue-gee) Lane, was murdered in 1997 in Orange. Since then, the F.B.I. has been looking for Sugie’s...
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
fox4beaumont.com
See what the city of Beaumont is preparing to take action on
Below is the city of Beaumont's council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. * Public Comment: Persons may speak on the Consent Agenda and Items 1-3 (Items placed on the Consent Agenda are considered routine in nature and are considered non-controversial. The Consent Agenda can be acted upon in...
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton ISD meeting focuses on safety, security
The Lumberton school district hosted a town hall meeting focusing on safety and security. The goal is to make sure every campus and school facility is prepared for the unexpected. Many schools nationwide beefed up their security in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting. Lumberton ISD hired Tim Lane...
Comments / 0