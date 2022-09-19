Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Indian market regulator puts insurer Digit’s $440 million IPO in ‘abeyance’
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Indian market regulator, updated the status of Fairfax-backed Digit to note that it had moved the process of issuance of observations for the startup’s filing into abeyance. The Indian startup, valued at $3.5 billion and which also counts Sequoia Capital...
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
Citigroup CEO says the company is 'very mindful' of costly commutes
Jane Fraser says Citigroup is “very mindful” of the cost of commuting for its employees and is working to provide them with more options in terms of where they can work.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
geekwire.com
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out
Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
US News and World Report
Palantir Signs $20 Million Deal With S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates. The conglomerate's shipbuilding affiliates including Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir's operating system,...
Nature.com
High-throughput design of functional-engineered MXene transistors with low-resistive contacts
Two-dimensional material-based transistors are being extensively investigated for CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) technology extension; nevertheless, downscaling appears to be challenging owing to high metal-semiconductor contact resistance. Here, we propose a functional group-engineered monolayer transistor architecture that takes advantage of MXenes' natural material chemistry to offer low-resistive contacts. We design an automated, high-throughput computational pipeline that first performs hybrid density functional theory-based calculations to find 16 sets of complementary transistor configurations by screening more than 23,000 materials from an MXene database and then conducts self-consistent quantum transport calculations to simulate their current-voltage characteristics for channel lengths ranging from 10"‰nm to 3"‰nm. Performance of these devices has been found to meet the requirements of the international roadmap for devices and systems (IRDS) for several benchmark metrics (on current, power dissipation, delay, and subthreshold swing). The proposed balanced-mode, functional-engineered MXene transistors may lead to a realistic solution for the sub-decananometer technology scaling by enabling doping-free intrinsically low contact resistance.
Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed
Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See
There are better growth stocks to consider buying, so investors should take a pass on shares of the online personalized-apparel retailer.
Russia's Positive Technologies launches secondary share offering
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies is launching a secondary public offering (SPO) of up to 2.6 million common shares, it said on Monday, the first share sale by a Russian company since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Nature.com
Metabolic pathway assembly using docking domains from type I cis-AT polyketide synthases
Engineered metabolic pathways in microbial cell factories often have no natural organization and have challenging flux imbalances, leading to low biocatalytic efficiency. Modular polyketide synthases (PKSs) are multienzyme complexes that synthesize polyketide products via an assembly line thiotemplate mechanism. Here, we develop a strategy named mimic PKS enzyme assembly line (mPKSeal) that assembles key cascade enzymes to enhance biocatalytic efficiency and increase target production by recruiting cascade enzymes tagged with docking domains from type I cis-AT PKS. We apply this strategy to the astaxanthin biosynthetic pathway in engineered Escherichia coli for multienzyme assembly to increase astaxanthin production by 2.4-fold. The docking pairs, from the same PKSs or those from different cis-AT PKSs evidently belonging to distinct classes, are effective enzyme assembly tools for increasing astaxanthin production. This study addresses the challenge of cascade catalytic efficiency and highlights the potential for engineering enzyme assembly.
