National mourning: Lookback over the days following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Britain has laid to rest its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II , after a state funeral service in London and a comparatively more private commitment service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September.

Buckingham Palace announced the peaceful passing of Her late Majesty at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, sending the country into an official royal mourning period.

King Charles III immediately began carrying out his new duties as sovereign, from making his first address to the public, to meeting with political leaders across the UK.

This video looks back over the events of the past 12 days.

Sign up for our newsletters.