CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
BBC
Why south India outperforms the north
Data shows that southern Indian states continue to outperform the rest of the country in health, education and economic opportunities. But what are the consequences of this phenomenon? Nilakantan R, a data scientist, finds out. Consider a child born in India. Firstly, this child is far less likely to be...
TechCrunch
Indian market regulator puts insurer Digit’s $440 million IPO in ‘abeyance’
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Indian market regulator, updated the status of Fairfax-backed Digit to note that it had moved the process of issuance of observations for the startup’s filing into abeyance. The Indian startup, valued at $3.5 billion and which also counts Sequoia Capital...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
US News and World Report
Faraday Future Shareholder Sues EV Startup for Removal of Two Directors
(Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shareholder FF Top Holding has sued the electric vehicle startup seeking the removal of two board members, according to a court filing, escalating the battle for the revamp of the company's board. The firm, which is yet to start production of its FF 91...
CoinDesk
Crypto Remains a Priority for UK Under New Leader, Drawing Industry Excitement
The U.K. said it still plans on becoming a crypto hub despite a recent leadership shuffle, and industry advocates are thrilled. Even with all of the change in its leadership, the U.K. government is set to press forward with former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to turn the country into an international hub for crypto, Richard Fuller, the country’s new economic secretary to the Treasury, said at the U.K.’s first-ever crypto debate in Westminster last week.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors
LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
TechCrunch
Amid volatile markets, VCs and startups must embrace transparency
Theranos could have likely saved itself from a future fraud trial if it was honest about the shortcomings of its blood testing device. Nikola founder Trevor Milton probably wouldn’t be on trial right now if he hadn’t allegedly lied to investors in a 2017 video that showed the electric truck his company was building was operational when it wasn’t.
FedEx outlines cost-cutting plan after profit miss
Sept 22 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Thursday outlined cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion from parking planes, suspending some Sunday deliveries and shuttering corporate offices after falling demand hammered first-quarter profits.
Nordic Flair Training Program Turns to Innovation to ‘Future-Proof’ Region’s Industry
Five years ago, the Finnish Film Affair launched the first edition of its Nordic Flair training program, an initiative designed to offer career development for film professionals from across the Nordic region that takes place parallel to the Helsinki International Film Festival — Love & Anarchy. This year’s event focuses on sales agents, distributors, buyers and broadcast commissioners working in one or more of the Nordic countries and is designed to offer participants the tools to innovate new sales and distribution models, scout emerging Nordic filmmaking talent and lead their professional teams through challenging times. “There are many Nordic talents working internationally...
US News and World Report
European Business Group Warns of Loss of Confidence in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A top European industry group warned on Wednesday that firms were losing confidence in China and that its standing as an investment destination was being eroded, citing its "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" COVID policy as a key factor. The European Chamber of Commerce published the warnings in...
geekwire.com
Seattle blockchain VC firm Bloccelerate raising its second fund
Bloccelerate, a Seattle-area venture capital firm that backs startups building blockchain-related technologies, is raising another fund. A new SEC filing reveals that the firm raised $20 million of a larger fund. Kate Mitselmakher, who launched Bloccelerate in 2018 and leads the firm as general partner, declined to comment on the...
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CEMEX Showcases Sustainability Progress and Commitments at UN General Assembly
MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that it is reaffirming its commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on climate action; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; and industry, innovation, and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006213/en/ Fernando A. González, CEMEX CEO, at the sustainability roundtable hosted by UN Secretary-General. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates.
