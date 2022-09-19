Read full article on original website
thefreshtoast.com
Top 5 Most Popular Types Of Marijuana Packaging
Here are some of the most popular and noteworthy approaches to weed packaging today to help you get a sense of how far this simple afterthought has evolved into a deciding factor in the industry. Marijuana used to come in little, difficult to open yet easy to rip baggies. If...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
Arctic MX-6 Thermal Grease to Replace Storied MX-5
Arctic's MX-series thermal compounds are among the most popular, among PC builders, and the company's MX-5 is widely considered the best thermal grease that it produces. But earlier this week MX-5 status was changed to end-of-life at the company's website (as discovered by @momomo_us) as apparently it is readying all-new MX-6 thermal paste.
Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink – COVID changed everything, or did it?
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China). With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world...
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
TechCrunch
Amid volatile markets, VCs and startups must embrace transparency
Theranos could have likely saved itself from a future fraud trial if it was honest about the shortcomings of its blood testing device. Nikola founder Trevor Milton probably wouldn’t be on trial right now if he hadn’t allegedly lied to investors in a 2017 video that showed the electric truck his company was building was operational when it wasn’t.
TechCrunch
Indian market regulator puts insurer Digit’s $440 million IPO in ‘abeyance’
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Indian market regulator, updated the status of Fairfax-backed Digit to note that it had moved the process of issuance of observations for the startup’s filing into abeyance. The Indian startup, valued at $3.5 billion and which also counts Sequoia Capital...
US News and World Report
Net Zero Investor Group Members Set More Short-Term Emissions Targets
(Reuters) - The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) said on Tuesday that nearly two thirds of its members had set short-term goals to cut portfolio emissions in line with capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius as "the clock is ticking" on climate change. NZAOA, which is composed of...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
US News and World Report
Palantir Signs $20 Million Deal With S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates. The conglomerate's shipbuilding affiliates including Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir's operating system,...
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
Navy Times
As semiconductor shortages linger, one defense firm gets creative
WASHINGTON ― Defense firm L3Harris Technologies says it bought back and cannibalized its own radios to meet customer demands amid shortages of computer chips and some components. The company and others across multiple sectors have been hampered by a semiconductor shortage that stretches back nearly two years. Industry executives...
Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
thefastmode.com
Ethernity Networks Inks $4.6M Follow-On Deal with Chinese Broadband Network OEM
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of networking processing semiconductor technology ported on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualized networking appliances, announced that it has signed a new $4.6 million follow-on contract with its existing customer, a Chinese broadband network OEM. Under the contract, Ethernity will supply system-on-chip (SoC) devices...
Competitively Price Your Products
Try to avoid a price war by performing a pricing analysis and using a combination of tactics to appeal to customers beyond price. Price is almost always a factor when a customer makes a purchase decision. While your company can win on convenience, delivery speed, customer service, or branding, ultimately many customers simply choose the more affordable option.
India to offer more incentives for local chip, display manufacturing
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities up to 50% and said it is doing away with capping incentives for chip production at a maximum of $1.5 billion investment.
globalspec.com
Web portal propels SMR development
In 2021, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched the Platform on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications to provide support for countries looking to accelerate SMR deployment. The platform offers information and expertise on all aspects of SMR development, deployment, licensing and oversight. Prospective developers of SMRs...
