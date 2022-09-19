ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC
Crime & Safety
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
UNCA students, staff traumatized by surprise active shooter training drills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An active shooter training drill on the University of North Carolina Asheville campus seemingly backfired. On Sept. 9, student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union received a mandatory training notice via email for a two-hour "gathering" on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to sophomore Ellie...
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
