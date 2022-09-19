ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.

