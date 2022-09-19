Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Health & Human Services named NC's top health department of the year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's health department was named the state's top health department of the year last week by the North Carolina Public Health Association. During the NCPHA Fall Education Conference Sept. 14-16, 2022, in Wilmington, Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was awarded the...
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
WLOS.com
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
WLOS.com
Dogwood Health Trust awards Haywood County $1M for much-needed affordable housing
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County has received a big sum to help solve a big issue, as $1.1 million is heading to the county in the form of a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. It's an amount not seen in years to help meet the growing...
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blue Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
WLOS.com
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WLOS.com
Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Trusted Elections Tour stops in Asheville: Officials discuss security of the vote
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bi-partisan panel was held on the campus of Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College to discuss election integrity just seven weeks ahead of the November election. The list of speakers featured directors of elections from Buncombe and Henderson counties, members of the boards of elections...
WLOS.com
UNCA students, staff traumatized by surprise active shooter training drills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An active shooter training drill on the University of North Carolina Asheville campus seemingly backfired. On Sept. 9, student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union received a mandatory training notice via email for a two-hour "gathering" on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to sophomore Ellie...
WLOS.com
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Public Libraries to modify Thursday hours, beginning this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this week, Buncombe County Public Libraries is modifying its Thursday hours. All libraries will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the goal of reducing unscheduled library closures. The change is a two-hour reduction from the previous schedule. No other operating hours have...
WLOS.com
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Schools to get security upgrades with $1.7M in NC Education Lottery funds
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County Public Schools has been awarded $1.7 million for security upgrades. The money, which will be used to secure exterior doors at several schools, is coming from North Carolina Education Lottery funds, which were approved Tuesday night, Sept. 20, during the Buncombe County Commissioners meeting.
WLOS.com
About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
WLOS.com
Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
Comments / 0