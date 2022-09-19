Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
getnews.info
Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Benzinga
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe
The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval...
Wall Street drops as mounting growth concerns weigh on tech, financials
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were on course to post their third straight day of declines on Thursday, as traders sold financial and technology stocks on fears the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to rein in inflation could trigger a recession.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to unilaterally intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Nature.com
Scalable and CMOS compatible silicon photonic physical unclonable functions for supply chain assurance
We demonstrate the uniqueness, unclonability and secure authentication of N"‰="‰56 physical unclonable functions (PUFs) realized from silicon photonic moirÃ© quasicrystal interferometers. Compared to prior photonic-PUF demonstrations typically limited in scale to only a handful of unique devices and on the order of 10 false authentication attempts, this work examines"‰>"‰103 inter-device comparisons and false authentication attempts. Device fabrication is divided across two separate fabrication facilities, allowing for cross-fab analysis and emulation of a malicious foundry with exact knowledge of the PUF photonic circuit design and process. Our analysis also compares cross-correlation based authentication to the traditional Hamming distance method and experimentally demonstrates an authentication error rate AER"‰="‰0%, false authentication rate FAR"‰="‰0%, and an estimated probability of cloning below 10âˆ’30. This work validates the potential scalability of integrated photonic-PUFs which can attractively leverage mature wafer-scale manufacturing and automated contact-free optical probing. Such structures show promise for authenticating hardware in the untrusted supply chain or augmenting conventional electronic-PUFs to enhance system security.
ajmc.com
Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A
Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
getnews.info
Epilepsy Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
“DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape”. DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline epilepsy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the epilepsy pipeline domain.
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Four-day week could alleviate cost of living crisis, thinktank claims
A four-day week with no loss of pay would save parents thousands of pounds a year in childcare and commuting costs, according to a thinktank that suggests the policy could help to alleviate the cost of living crisis. Someone with a child under two would save £1,440 in childcare and...
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
