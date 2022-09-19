ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
HEALTH
getnews.info

Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
MARKETS
pharmacytimes.com

Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Market Research#Market Competition#Cagr#Us Dollar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Abbott Laboratories 2#Johnson Johnson 3#Sanofi S A 4#Ucb Pharma Interested
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval...
PUBLIC HEALTH
getnews.info

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Reuters

Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to unilaterally intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
MARKETS
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
STOCKS
Nature.com

Scalable and CMOS compatible silicon photonic physical unclonable functions for supply chain assurance

We demonstrate the uniqueness, unclonability and secure authentication of N"‰="‰56 physical unclonable functions (PUFs) realized from silicon photonic moirÃ© quasicrystal interferometers. Compared to prior photonic-PUF demonstrations typically limited in scale to only a handful of unique devices and on the order of 10 false authentication attempts, this work examines"‰>"‰103 inter-device comparisons and false authentication attempts. Device fabrication is divided across two separate fabrication facilities, allowing for cross-fab analysis and emulation of a malicious foundry with exact knowledge of the PUF photonic circuit design and process. Our analysis also compares cross-correlation based authentication to the traditional Hamming distance method and experimentally demonstrates an authentication error rate AER"‰="‰0%, false authentication rate FAR"‰="‰0%, and an estimated probability of cloning below 10âˆ’30. This work validates the potential scalability of integrated photonic-PUFs which can attractively leverage mature wafer-scale manufacturing and automated contact-free optical probing. Such structures show promise for authenticating hardware in the untrusted supply chain or augmenting conventional electronic-PUFs to enhance system security.
COMPUTERS
ajmc.com

Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A

Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
SCIENCE
getnews.info

Epilepsy Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight

“DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape”. DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline epilepsy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the epilepsy pipeline domain.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy