texarkanafyi.com
Monjunis Italian Café & Market is Returning to Texarkana
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Market is returning to Texarkana in January 2023! This time located on the Arkansas side of Stateline Avenue in front of the Holiday Inn & Convention Center. Love that Monjunis sauce!. A frequent visitor to the Shreveport location, also known as Monjunis of Portico on Youree...
arkadelphian.com
Indiana trucker dies on I-30
HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
swark.today
Ronald Jefferies
Mr. Ronald Jefferies, age 89 of Washington Arkansas, passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral. Home of Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Announces Songwriters Showcase
September 21, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association is excited to announce their next event. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, KHMA will host a Songwriters Showcase from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the historic Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson are the musicians in the showcase of entertainment.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of States. Big Money Freight LLC, Courtney Craven, 3206 Highway 24E, Prescott filed 9/12/22. Ouachita. P&S Dukes LLC, Stacy Dukes, 131 Ouachita 64, Camden filed 9/12/22. L&M Demolition & Construction, LLC,...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
Who Has The Best Queso In Texarkana?
The very word queso sounds delicious, mmm cheese and just enough spice, but we want to know what restaurant in Texarkana has the best queso?. So yesterday was national queso day and we asked you our listeners what restaurant in Texarkana had the best queso and your answers did not disappoint. We tallied up the comments and here are your favorite restaurant's queso.
KSLA
Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
koamnewsnow.com
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
KIMBERLY, Ark. – An Arkansas rockhound and discoverer of more than 80 diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrated two milestones earlier this month with a lucky find. On September 6th, Scott Kreykes registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered at...
magnoliareporter.com
Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust in Magnolia
Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the return of Talesha Tatom, vice president and senior retail loan officer, to the Magnolia Market. Tatom, a 20-year banking veteran, came back to the Farmers Bank family in June. The longtime lending professional previously served at Farmers Bank & Trust from 1999 to 2018. During that time, she began her career as an executive assistant and moved into lending as a retail loan officer.
Smith County Fire Marshal resigns from position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks submitted his resignation on Tuesday in a commissioners court meeting. According to his resignation letter, Brooks will leave office effective Oct. 1. The commissioners unanimously voted to accept his resignation. Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said an interim will not be appointed, and the job […]
