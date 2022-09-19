Read full article on original website
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
Consumers might be loud and proud about their ‘sustainable values’ but that talk doesn’t always align with their actions, a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global study found. The management consulting giant reported that while up to 80 percent of consumers in its 19,000-person study said they are concerned about sustainability, only 1 to 7 percent pay a premium for sustainable purchases. One reason for this is growing public distrust around corporate sustainability claims, with 70 percent of the study’s respondents admitting to feeling wary of sustainability claims and commitments. Despondency is also on the rise, with only 20 percent of consumers...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today revealed new product innovation and customer achievements during ENGAGE, its annual customer conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005572/en/ At ENGAGE 2022, Smartsheet announced new product innovation so teams can adapt quickly, work together effectively, and scale confidently. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mid-market businesses face a range of hurdles, from securing funding to supply chain issues. Is digital transformation the solution?
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005106/en/ Don Glatz, Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager (Photo: Business Wire)
