Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
With increased travel, Appleton airport offers business travel tips
APPLETON (WLUK) -- If you travel often for work, the Appleton International Airport has some tips. Officials invited people to Poplar Hall Wednesday to teach them about business travel. They suggest taking flights earlier in the day to avoid any disruptions. Plus, being loyal to one airline to earn certain...
Eagles Nest Boat Launch drawings revealed at Green Bay open house
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County leaders are moving forward with their plan to turn the former Eagles Nest Supper Club site into a boat landing, and on Tuesday afternoon, they unveiled a draft of the master plan for the public to see. On a portable easel in the empty...
Green Bay Common Council unanimously approves $332,000 license plate reader plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is moving forward with its $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for three more years. The Green Bay Common Council voted unanimously to approve the police department's proposal. "I appreciate the Common Council’s unanimous support for this important crime reduction initiative," said Chief...
Green Bay's mayor tests positive for COVID-19
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Genrich made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. He appeared through Zoom, and still chaired the meeting. The mayor told the council he tested positive Tuesday afternoon. He says he...
College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
Sprinklers successfully put out fire at Green Bay community center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sprinklers saved a Green Bay community center from large amounts of fire damage Tuesday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, describing the incident at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Green Bay. The...
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Tyco builds $25 million Groundwater Extraction & Treatment System to reduce PFAS
MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUK) -- Tyco is making efforts to clean the groundwater from its Fire Technology Center in Marinette. In March, the state filed a lawsuit regarding PFAS pollution in Marinette County. Gov. Tony Evers has also authorized the DNR to begin working on rules to limit PFAS in groundwater.
Golden House's campaign to build new facility receives $250,000 grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Golden House received a boost in its fundraising goal for a new shelter. Associated Bank gave $250,000 to the Brown County organization's On the Rise Capital Campaign. The campaign's $9.5 million goal is currently at $7 million. Golden House says the new facility will support...
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.25/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g. Wisconsin- $3.39/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g. Michigan- $3.77/g, down...
Bellin Health offering Bivalent COVID-19 Booster, Novavax Primary Series
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health says it's now offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shot for individuals 12 years of age and older at all Bellin vaccination locations. The new bivalent booster was recently approved by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization and recommended by the CDC. The...
Former State Rep. Weininger may join Green Bay's mayor race
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April -- and he's already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director of Administration, served...
Improvements underway at Calumet County Park
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Work continues on improvements at a popular recreation site on the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The Calumet County Park boat landing is getting a facelift, and more campsites are being added. Park leaders say it's a way to meet a growing demand. Cooking breakfast over...
Bellin Health honors longtime volunteer with plaque
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A longtime hospital and community volunteer was honored with her own plaque. Bellin Health unveiled its plague of the late Mary Jane Bublitz during a ceremony Monday. It will be hung outside the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Bellin wrote, Bublitz volunteered more than 10,000 hours at...
Emergency water repair expected to slow traffic in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of High Avenue in Oshkosh while crews make an emergency water repair. A valve that controls the water service to the property at 1118 High Avenue failed Wednesday morning, causing need for repair. This area of High Avenue is also...
Explore the value of the Fox River with a new free event at 1000 Islands in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- 1000 Islands Environmental Center is offering a brand new free family-friendly event on Saturday, September 24. The Focus on the Fox event is happening ahead of World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the...
New accessible playground at Peninsula State Park in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new playground is open for business at Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek. Officials say the site will give people the chance to play while visiting the beach. From the traditional slide and climbing area to a covered, reclining swing, Peninsula State Park leaders say...
HSGT: Xavier, Green Bay East record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 3-0 in a non-conference volleyball match between two of the best teams in Division 2. Meanwhile, Green Bay East edged Seymour 1-0 in a Bay Conference boys soccer match. Click the video for the...
Brown County Parks announces rifle range 2022 schedule
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County Parks is announcing the Brown County Rifle Range schedule for this year. The Rifle Range at the Reforestation Camp will be open to the public for gun and bow sighting during the following dates:. September: Saturdays beginning Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:45...
