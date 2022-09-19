Read full article on original website
I hate CROOKS
2d ago
It's Ryan, my fishing bud from Lesnar Bridge on Shore drive. He got caught in between two tides and it pulled him under when he swamped his Kayak in the strong current. He drifted from Lesnar bridge all the way around the point of Fort Story and then drifted down towards sandbridge.He was a Kool, quite guy and he would talk about all the fish he's caught up in the creeks. We will miss him greatly.
Reply(4)
5
I hate CROOKS
2d ago
Please wear a life jacket when your out kayaking around Lesnar Bridge inlet. The current can be so strong that it will suck a truck down in the water and it will not let you up
Reply
2
Comments / 8