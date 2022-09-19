ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

I hate CROOKS
2d ago

It's Ryan, my fishing bud from Lesnar Bridge on Shore drive. He got caught in between two tides and it pulled him under when he swamped his Kayak in the strong current. He drifted from Lesnar bridge all the way around the point of Fort Story and then drifted down towards sandbridge.He was a Kool, quite guy and he would talk about all the fish he's caught up in the creeks. We will miss him greatly.

I hate CROOKS
2d ago

Please wear a life jacket when your out kayaking around Lesnar Bridge inlet. The current can be so strong that it will suck a truck down in the water and it will not let you up

13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

New life-saving program to launch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For first responders, the standard practice for treating a trauma patient starts with an IV before getting them to the hospital. "IV fluids don't carry oxygen, so it's a temporary bridge device," said Chief Ed Brazle with Virginia Beach EMS. Brazle said the true benefit...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot to death in Portsmouth overnight, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death in Portsmouth a little after midnight on Wednesday. A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, next to Victory Village Apartments and The Luck 757 Portsmouth. When officers arrived, they...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Cat rescued from burning Norfolk apartment

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt and a cat was saved after a fire broke out in a Norfolk apartment building on Thursday morning. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to Graydon Avenue in Ghent around 11:15 a.m. There, they found a fire had broken out in a single apartment that was part of an 8-unit apartment complex.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

