Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
New Edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience – Innovating From Resources To Customers – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
Health Related Insurance Market May See Big Move | Allianz SE, IHI-Bupa, William Russell
Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends
Analysts attended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's CRWD annual user conference called Fal.Con, where management also hosted an investor briefing. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia had an Overweight and $225 price target. CRWD hosted an investor briefing at its annual Fal.Con conference, where he heard more about the resilience of security spending, the importance of identity for CRWD, and the convergence of security and observability.
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to unilaterally intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005539/en/ Yext’s Answers Platform has been named a Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld. (Photo: Yext)
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.The regulator is set to launch a market study in the “coming weeks” that will assess how well the market is working, as well as any barriers to new entrants into the sector.The three so-called hyperscalers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google – together account for around 81% of revenue in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market, according to Ofcom.It is also set to launch a broader...
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nordic Flair Training Program Turns to Innovation to ‘Future-Proof’ Region’s Industry
Five years ago, the Finnish Film Affair launched the first edition of its Nordic Flair training program, an initiative designed to offer career development for film professionals from across the Nordic region that takes place parallel to the Helsinki International Film Festival — Love & Anarchy. This year’s event focuses on sales agents, distributors, buyers and broadcast commissioners working in one or more of the Nordic countries and is designed to offer participants the tools to innovate new sales and distribution models, scout emerging Nordic filmmaking talent and lead their professional teams through challenging times. “There are many Nordic talents working internationally...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0