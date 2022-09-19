ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Comments / 1

Related
swark.today

TRiO to Celebrate 25 Years at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana TRiO Student Support Services Department has served students on the UAHT campus for 25 years. TRiO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRiO includes eight programs that serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hogs’ 2023 schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Helen Bearden

Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
LONGVIEW, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Donaldson, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
swark.today

Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Announces Songwriters Showcase

September 21, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association is excited to announce their next event. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, KHMA will host a Songwriters Showcase from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the historic Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson are the musicians in the showcase of entertainment.
HOPE, AR
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Athletic Scholarship#Athletics
swark.today

Rutledge to Keynote 2022 Prescription Drug Abuse Summit

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the 11th Annual Arkansas Drug Abuse Prevention Summit will be held on October 12 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The annual event is a free training and educational opportunity for Arkansas’s law enforcement community, medical professionals, pharmacists, educators, Peer...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Ronald Jefferies

Mr. Ronald Jefferies, age 89 of Washington Arkansas, passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral. Home of Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
WASHINGTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

School board rejects lawsuit settlement

Five months into a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Arkadelphia School District, the school board voted unanimously to reject the plaintiffs’ demands for a $50,000 settlement. The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday heard from Cody Kees, an attorney representing the district on behalf of the Arkansas School Board...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy