swark.today
TRiO to Celebrate 25 Years at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana TRiO Student Support Services Department has served students on the UAHT campus for 25 years. TRiO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRiO includes eight programs that serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs.
swark.today
Hogs’ 2023 schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
swark.today
Helen Bearden
Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Historic Central High School street to be renamed to honor Little Rock 9
The Little Rock City Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the street in front of Central High School.
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Announces Songwriters Showcase
September 21, 2022, Hope, Arkansas, Klipsch Heritage Museum Association is excited to announce their next event. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, KHMA will host a Songwriters Showcase from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the historic Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Dave Almond, Jason Helms, and Trey Johnson are the musicians in the showcase of entertainment.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
swark.today
Rutledge to Keynote 2022 Prescription Drug Abuse Summit
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the 11th Annual Arkansas Drug Abuse Prevention Summit will be held on October 12 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The annual event is a free training and educational opportunity for Arkansas’s law enforcement community, medical professionals, pharmacists, educators, Peer...
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 PM in the Northern Hemisphere.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
swark.today
Ronald Jefferies
Mr. Ronald Jefferies, age 89 of Washington Arkansas, passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral. Home of Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
arkadelphian.com
School board rejects lawsuit settlement
Five months into a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Arkadelphia School District, the school board voted unanimously to reject the plaintiffs’ demands for a $50,000 settlement. The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday heard from Cody Kees, an attorney representing the district on behalf of the Arkansas School Board...
Pine Bluff creates anti-violence position to help make the city safer
A new position created to push back violence in Pine Bluff is looking for applicants after the city council approved half a million dollars over the next five years for the job.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
