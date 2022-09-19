ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, was filed...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca man convicted of killing his mother and dog last year will serve life in prison with possibility for extended supervision, officials decided Tuesday. According to court records, Sean Pickett will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision at 40 years served...
AVOCA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Perion Carreon sentenced to 30 years in prison in Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Perion Carreon, one of the men charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. Carreon, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide of Scott as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Not guilty plea entered for teen accused of orchestrating Memorial HS bomb threats

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy accused of being behind multiple bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School last school year stood mute as a Dane County court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday afternoon, online records show. Joseph Garrison faces nine felony charges stemming from a series of bomb threats at the school. Police arrested...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office to start monitoring jail calls in domestic violence cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’S Office will soon have a new tool to prosecute more domestic violence cases. The tool will come in form of an enhanced criminal response liaison (ECR), a non-lawyer position tasked with reviewing recorded phone calls made by alleged domestic abusers from inside the Winnebago County Jail.  Officials say […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WISN

Janesville PD: Officer's gun accidentally fired at middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — According to a letter from the School District of Janesville, a school liaison officer with the Janesville Police Department accidentally fired their weapon while at a middle school on Monday. The letter from Superintendent Mark Holzman said the officer was in their personal office at Edison...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
MADISON, WI

