One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, was filed...
Suspect in summer burglary of Madison non-profit arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man they said burglarized a Madison non-profit on the city’s southeast side in July. In an update Tuesday night, police said the 35-year-old man faces tentative charges of burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping. The burglary happened at Camp Createability...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca man convicted of killing his mother and dog last year will serve life in prison with possibility for extended supervision, officials decided Tuesday. According to court records, Sean Pickett will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision at 40 years served...
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 29-year-old woman was identified as...
Perion Carreon sentenced to 30 years in prison in Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Perion Carreon, one of the men charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. Carreon, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide of Scott as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to...
Madison man sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gun possession
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to having a gun illegally. Dwayne Peeples, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A school resource officer with the Janesville Police Department remains on duty as an internal investigation follows how her gun allegedly fired inside a school. “This is not something we are pleased that had happened. This is something we’re taking serious,” Sgt. Benjamin Thompson with the...
Not guilty plea entered for teen accused of orchestrating Memorial HS bomb threats
MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy accused of being behind multiple bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School last school year stood mute as a Dane County court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday afternoon, online records show. Joseph Garrison faces nine felony charges stemming from a series of bomb threats at the school. Police arrested...
Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office to start monitoring jail calls in domestic violence cases
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’S Office will soon have a new tool to prosecute more domestic violence cases. The tool will come in form of an enhanced criminal response liaison (ECR), a non-lawyer position tasked with reviewing recorded phone calls made by alleged domestic abusers from inside the Winnebago County Jail. Officials say […]
Feds send 2 Rockford men to prison as part of new violent crime initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, Rahime Briggs, 25, and D’Leon Johnson, 25, have been sentenced to federal prison after being caught possessing firearms, which is illegal since both men are convicted felons. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Briggs had multiple warrants for his arrest when he was apprehended by the FBI in […]
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
UPDATE: Dead woman found near New Milford identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Road around 8:21 p.m., near Atwood Park and New Milford. The Winnebago County Coroner identified the body as 33-year-old […]
Janesville PD: Officer's gun accidentally fired at middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. — According to a letter from the School District of Janesville, a school liaison officer with the Janesville Police Department accidentally fired their weapon while at a middle school on Monday. The letter from Superintendent Mark Holzman said the officer was in their personal office at Edison...
Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
